Keys to Victory for Tulane Against Florida in Gasparilla Bowl Showdown
Not many pundits think Tulane can win their matchup against Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, and based on them being double-digit underdogs at the time of writing, the oddsmakers clearly agree.
That's not surprising.
The Green Wave lost their star quarterback Darian Mensah in the transfer portal along with two other difference makers, and even though the Gators have seen their own fair share of players find homes at other schools, the prevailing thought is their SEC talent will get them over the finish line in this one.
While that certainly could be the case, Jon Sumrall and this Tulane team aren't just going to sit back and allow that to happen.
With all draft eligible players planning to suit up for this matchup, the Green Wave will have plenty of talent to compete with Florida.
But how can they actually win this game?
Here are the keys to victory.
Get Ty Thompson Comfortable
Despite entering his name into the transfer portal, Ty Thompson is going to be the starter for Tulane in this one, with him using this game as a showcase for other teams around the country.
The former five-star quarterback recruit has not had the career many expected when he enrolled at Oregon, only totaling 530 yards and eight touchdowns through the air with 299 more yards and six scores on the ground during his four-year career.
His limited experience - only 28 games in a reserve and gimmick role - will have to be managed by the Green Wave, and if they are going to beat Florida, they have to get him into a rhythm early so he is comfortable.
Easy throws, whether that's screens, slants or checkdowns, will build his confidence and hopefully allow his high pedigree to shine.
Dominate the Ground
Thompson has primarily been used as a runner, so that could be another way to get him comfortable in this one, but Tulane also has to win in the straightforward rushing sets.
Coming into this matchup averaging 205.4 yards per game on the ground, they have to be affective against a defense that has given up 156.2 yards per contest.
Star running back Makhi Hughes is the player to watch in this aspect, having produced back-to-back 1,300-plus yard seasons, so if he can have another good game rushing the ball, then that will go a long way for Tulane's chances.
Shut Down the Pass
While Florida will likely try to establish themselves on the ground in their own right, they are going to have to throw the ball with their freshman quarterback DJ Lagway at some point.
After replacing veteran Graham Mertz during the year, the former top recruit has had moments where he looks like a future star, while also looking every bit his young age at other times.
Tulane has to force him into being the latter version.
With this Green Wave defense being one of the best units against the pass in the country by only allowing 167.9 yards through the air per game, they could make things really difficult on this Gators offense who already has some struggles throwing it with just 219.1 passing yards per contest.
Win the Turnover Battle
It goes without saying this needs to happen for Tulane.
They can't afford to give Florida extra possessions since they're already the heavy underdog, but if they can take care of the football and force the Gators into making mistakes, then that increases their likelihood of pulling off this upset.
Tulane will face Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EST with the game broadcasted on ESPN2.