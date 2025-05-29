Nathan Southard's Legacy Gets Cemented With Tulane Hall of Fame Induction
Center fielder Nathan Southard was a major contributor to their 2005 College World Series team. Because of his incredible year, he is being inducted into the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class, according to an official announcement by the school.
During this historic season, he earned first-team All-Conference-USA honors as well as All-Louisiana honors.
Southard started 66 of 68 games and led the team in both runs scored (80) and total bases (157). He tied for the lead in doubles with 24.
In the postseason, he earned C-USA Tournament MVP and All-Tournament honors. During this stretch, he hit .583 and had a single game with three home runs against Houston. There had only been one player in C-USA tournament history to hit three home runs in a game until Southard achieved that feat, an accomplishment that also tied a Tulane single-game record.
Southard's list of accolades continued by being named to the NCAA New Orleans Regional All-Tournament Team when he hit 8-for-16 with two doubles and three RBI.
During his first game of this tournament, he a career-best five hits.
There was also a point during the season where he went on a 21-game hitting streak, which ranks second in the history of Tulane baseball. This was a span that started on April 30 and went until July 18. During that time, he had seven doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI.
That was not the only time he had significant hit streaks throughout the season, either.
Earlier in the year, he had a 13-game streak from Feb. 12- March 8 then went on to have an 11-game streak between April 10-29.
He led their historic season and ranked sixth in Conference USA with a fielding percentage of .993.
After his year concluded, he was drafted into the MLB with the Saint Louis Cardinals selecting him in the 17th round.
Southard grew up a short 35 minutes from Tulane in Luling, La.
During his high school career, he helped lead his team to a 90-20 overall record with four District 9-5A titles.
Southard left it all out there on the baseball field during his time in New Orleans.
His efforts did not go unnoticed, and now he will forever be remembered as he earned his place into Tulane's Hall of Fame.