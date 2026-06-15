NCAA First, Tulane Football Commitments, & the 2026 Receivers

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Welcome to our regular edition of The Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from On SI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

NCAA First for TU Athlete

History was made on Friday night in Oregon. For the first time in the history of Tulane, an athlete took the runner-up slot in an NCAA track and field event. Silas Kiptanui finished as the runner-up in second place in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the 2026 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. With a time of 8:18.20, he becomes the first Tulane track and field athlete to finish as a national runner-up in any event ever.

The sophomore from Kenya won the American Conference event last month, then did the same at the NCAA regionals in Kentucky two weeks ago. Congratulations to Silas Kiptanui.

Commitments and Signings for Football

The Green Wave football team continues to add to its 2027 roster from the high school ranks. On SI Tulane reporter Colin Cummings has been keeping up with it for us, giving complete information and analysis. The Wave is up to sixteen as of this publication. Make sure you check out the latest from Colin here on our website for the latest.

Nine Wave Footballers Gain Pre-Season Recognition

The Tulane football team has nine selections to Phil Steele’s 2026 Preseason American All-Conference Team.

Linebacker Chris Rodgers, safety Jack Tchienchou, and defensive back TJ Smith were all First Team selections by the magazine. Transfer wide receiver Destyn Hill was a Second Team selection. Third teamers included linebacker Dickson Agu and transfer running back/returner Jaylin Lucas.

Looking Ahead to Football 2026

This Summer, On SI Tulane is getting you ready for the 2026 football season. Each week, we are looking at different positions. Two weeks ago, we looked at the quarterback room. Last week, the running back situation for the first year under Will Hall. This week, we featured a look at the receiver, including an elite addition. Make sure you check for those stories and others we’ll be featuring in the weeks ahead.

Greatest WR in Tulane History?

As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the opening of old Tulane Stadium this year, we continue the On SI Tulane look back at the greatest players in Green Wave history. A couple of weeks ago, we ranked our top quarterback. Then, last week, the On SI Tulane pick for the greatest running back in the annals of Tulane football. This Wednesday, who we think is the top wide receiver in the Wave’s 100-plus years on the gridiron.

Meanwhile, next week, we’ll be looking at the offensive line for 2026. Some turnover on the O-line, leading to a learning curve over the Spring. Be sure to join us next week for that.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our regular edition of the Green Wave Report. We’ll be back next Monday at 4:00 CDT.