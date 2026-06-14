Tulane Recruiting Piles on Two More

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After getting the 2027 recruiting class to 14 this past week, Tulane has refused to step off the gas pedal in recruiting, gaining two more prospects.

Hall Wants Them Homegrown and Quick

One of the most exciting recruits so far is home-grown talent, Jaden Terrance from Archbishop Rummel. Terrance is a big play waiting to happen, busting out 40+ yard runs like nothing in his high school tape.

The running back accumulated 1,601 all-purpose yards on 159-touches and 17-touchdowns during his junior season. That included rushing, receiving, and return yards, highlighting the importance of giving this guy the ball.

Another thing about Terrance is his confidence. He knows he’s faster than you, and he wants to exploit that. Often will he bounce it to the outside to just beat a man around a corner simply to run pass him. Terrance runs a 4.39 40, continuing the trend of speed with Tulane’s recruiting thus far.

An Emphasis on New Orleans

Louisiana has historically produced some of the best football talent we’ve seen both in college and in the NFL. So recruiting as a Louisiana school means that you have to try and attract that talent to your school. You have the natural advantage of being close to home, so landing these guys is essential to building a solid, successful program.

Tulane gets that, with both of the new recruits being from New Orleans. Terrance from Archbishop Rummel and the newest recruit, Ja’ir Burks, wide receiver from Jesuit.

Burks chose Tulane over two other D1 schools, South Alabama and Troy, boasting more tremendous speed with a 10.61 100m and a 4.35 40. Tulane continues to add playmakers to their list, getting guys that can make things happen in the open field.

Similar to Terrance, Burks has even more speed, flaunting a time 0.04 seconds faster than the former. Just like Terrance, Burks makes sure to use that to his advantage. Burks flies past his defenders whether it’s a go route or a slant, making sure to haul in anything that he can touch.

Burks seems like he’ll be the deep threat guy of the future. As long as the QB can just a couple of seconds, Burks can fly past anyone.

What’s the Total at Now..? 16

With the two newest recruits, the 2027 class is now at 16 total, with the positions consisting of one QB, three OL, four DBs, three RBs, one TE, one DL, and two WRs.

Tulane has gotten ahead of the game when it comes to the 2027 class, wasting no time acquiring who they need with a clear direction and purpose in their recruiting.