New Wave of Commits Grant a Promising Weapon and a Sure-Tackling DB

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The newest recruits in the 2027 class have boosted the total number of commitments to 23 for the Wave. Our last update covered the newest offensive weapons in the 2027 class, with no new defensive updates to offer.

Today we'll cover both sides of the ball, as Tulane managed to snag their second tight end and another defensive back for the '27 class.

A Red Zone Threat to Say the Least

BOOM!! Tulane lands a commitment from TE Korden Randle. Korden held offers from Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida, and many others. He is a matchup nightmare for defenses and a strong run blocker as well. The 6’4” pass catcher reportedly runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash. pic.twitter.com/9IkQww6Adw — Tulane Tailgate (@TailgateTulane) June 26, 2026

We begin with a three-star tight end out of Pensacola, Florida, Korden Randle. Ranked as the 77th TE in the country on 24/7, Randle turned down several offers from P4 schools that include the SEC and ACC. He'd turn down Jon Sumrall's new home, Florida, as well as Mississippi State, Florida State, and Georgia Tech.

Randle was highly sought after for good reason. The sheer size on this kid is something to gawk at. Standing at 6'4 and 210 pounds, Randle could afford to put on some muscle, but his athletic ability more than makes up for his size. The Pensacola native, of course, brings speed to the table, clocking a 4.4 in the 40.

A man at that size that moves that quickly is a recipe for disaster for opposing defenses. Randle boasts great strength in run blocking as well, pushing his defender wherever he wants. He has sure hands in contested catch scenarios, making him a great red zone threat and a reliable target to always come down with the ball.

His high school coaches knew they had a freak of nature, as Randle would often line up in wild-cat to take direct snaps. There was nothing an opposing defense could do, as he'd just run past everyone, and anyone unfortunate enough to come into contact with the giant would more than likely fail to bring him down.

Overall, Randle is a ton of fun to watch with a lot of upside due to his size and athleticism, and his great hands and speed can be a real threat in run blocking and play-action scenarios.

And Now... Some Defense

Boom! Tulane lands a commitment from DB Raeshaun Pugh. Raeshaun had offers from Cal, ECU, FAU, and many others. In his junior season he recorded 119 tackles, 5 PBU’s, 3 pick-sixes, and 4 forced fumbles. Roll Wave🌊 pic.twitter.com/Zs78QRjgYu — Tulane Tailgate (@TailgateTulane) July 4, 2026

After four straight offensive recruits (including the last article), we finally add a defensive asset, and this time it's a safety from Lake Wales, Florida named Raeshaun Pugh. Pugh is ranked as a three-star recruit and the 157th safety in the nation on 24/7. TU won Pugh over other American Conference peers like East Carolina and Florida Atlantic as well as California and Marshall.

Pugh holds solid athleticsm, standing at 5'11, 180 lbs with a 4.46 40 makes him hard to run by in coverage. Having a great safety net is what you always look for in a safety, but just as important is his ability in the open field to make a tackle, and Pugh does just that.

In his junior year, Pugh racked up an astounding 119 total tackles with 93 of them being solo tackles. He has great breaking speed with big hit potential, providing great support in run defense and routes underneath.

The ball hawk made sure to return both of his interceptions last year to the house as well as totaling five passes defended and eight tackles for loss. Pugh is a promising young talent that could prove to be a difference maker and/or an X-factor for the up and coming Wave defense.