Tulane Adds Three 2027 Weapons, Loses DB in the Process

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Tulane recruiting has been busy all offseason with a process that has had a clear direction and purpose. TU football has a clear idea of what they want to be and the style of athletes they want for their brand of football.

We went over the three most recent additions, in which they were all defensive linemen. After the latest recruitings, the 2027 class has reached 20.

Playmakers Galore

Dallas Crescenzo is a three-star recruit from Bastrop High School in Bastrop, Texas. The Texas native boasts solid speed with a 4.51 40 and a 10.84 100m dash. Crescenzo was a playmaker in high school, as long as the ball was in his hands, he could make something happen.

He totaled 660 receiving yards and 7 TDs his junior season, often leaving his defenders in the dust. His solid speed and quick feet give him effective cuts in route running, as he shakes his matchup out of their shoes.

He's a 'line-up anywhere' kind of guy, taking snaps in the slot as well as out wide. His frame stands at 6 feet tall and 187 pounds, and he is hard to bring down. Crescenzo boasts good balance, breaking tackles and fighting for the extra yard on every play. He shows exciting effort and speed, and we're excited to see what he brings to the Wave.

Following Dallas is Aymaud Sykes from Grant High School in Dry Prong, Louisiana. The running back stands at 5'10, 175 pounds and was highly sought after in the recruiting process. Ranked as a high three-star recruit, Sykes received offers from Kansas State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, and Duke, but he would choose Tulane in the end.

Sykes shows great explosiveness in his change in direction, causing guys to miss and just running past everyone. Not only is he quick and shifty, Sykes is a bowling ball and isn't afraid of contact. He embraces the hit and runs through his man given the chance.

His shifty cuts and explosiveness allows him to make something out of nothing. Sometimes he'll get caught in the backfield, then spin out of a tackle and run around three men for a gain of 20-yards instead of a loss of five.

Sykes shows solid patience and good upside, so we'll be curious to see how the Wave fit him into their scheme.

Adding Some Size... And More Speed, Of Course

Rounding out our recruits is Wide Receiver, Josh Sylvain from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. What stands out most to us is the speed and athleticism he has at his size. He stands at 6’4", 180 pounds with a 4.57 40 and a 37-inch vertical.

Sylvain, more than anything, is a 50/50 machine. he uses his freakish athleticism to his advantage, using his strong hands to come down with just about any contested catch you throw his way. A goal-line fade’s dream, if you will.

Sylvain also played safety in high school. So, while he was catching goal-line fades, he’d come right back on the field to lay a hit stick on someone to force a fumble. His safety tape shows good strength and great speed to top it all off.

These three had some really fun tape to watch. Their athleticism is unmatched with great speed, size, and strength; a ton of great weapons for the Wave’s offense in the future.

And a Decommit

Crossing over to the defensive side of the ball, we look at Ex-Tulane Commit, Deshawn Wylie. We’ve covered Wylie previously in our stories, as he recently flipped his commitment.

Wylie rescinded his commitment from Tulane to go to UConn, giving the quote, “I’m Home” as his statement regarding his flip. Wylie is an exciting talent, and we wish him nothing but the best in his endeavors.