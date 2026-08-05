Part 5 of 5, Tulane's Hall Talks Returning Players

Shortly after Will Hall was introduced as the new head coach at Tulane, On SI Tulane had a chance to sit down to do an exclusive, one-on-one interview before Spring camp ever opened.

The start of the Fall version of Hall Ball begins today, so we are looking back at that interview to give us a chance to see where we stood before any of us saw Hall's processes. This is the final segment of the five parts we put together.

Today, the returnees for the Green Wave, which might just make you reconsider your thoughts if you are down on this Tulane team. Though the transcript is below, this portion of the interview can be found on our YouTube channel.

More Returnees, Less Transfers

This is the shortest of the five parts of the interview, but it may be the most enlightening.

Before the 2025 season, now-Florida, then Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall didn't have to replenish his roster. He had to restock it, bringing in 60-new players to Uptown. Though there was some movement from New Orleans by some players after 2025, and, of course, graduation, this year was a completely different story when it comes to the transfer portal. We'll let Will Hall tell you himself.

You do have a lot of returners that are coming in, unlike last year where Tulane had 60 positions to fill. You have (safety) Jack Tchienchou coming back (linebackers) Chris Rodgers, and Dickson Agu are back. So that's got to be feeling good.

That was huge. This is more like after the 2022 season going into 23 when you had (quarterback Michael) Pratt back, you had all those guys coming back that's what this feels more like. We were able to retain and reload (this off-season) and we went out and we had to sign like right around 20 guys where a lot of people at our level were signing between 40 and 60.

We feel like from a familiarity standpoint, from a leadership standpoint, starting the semester, we were able to already have a foundation laid and to start building the house, where most places are starting to try to lay the foundation. So, we're trying to use the most advantage we can with the time we've got right now, and we feel like we're doing it.

On SI Tulane Analysis

Call us "glass half-full" people, but from everything we've seen from this Tulane team, we do not believe this will a mediocre year for the Green Wave. Our predictions for the outcome for the season, which are about as accurate as anyone else's, can be found here.

There are reasons for our subjectively positive feelings:

- Lack of turnover from the 2025 College Football Playoff season to this year.

- An improved defense with a defensive secondary that improved it physicality immensely since last season.

- A more versatile offense that calls for involvement of every set of hands that can catch or touch a ball on the field, especially the tight ends and running backs, of which you can read more about here.

- Much like the roster, a coaching staff that returns a vast majority of its people.

- A kicking game that will surprise most if not all observers with dynamic punters, accurate kickers, and joltingly good returners.

As the old saying goes, everyone is undefeated right now and (we're adding this part) eligible for the post season, and this time of year, hope springs eternal. We just think the hope preceding Will Hall's first season as head coach is going to follow through with extremely positive results.

Time will tell.

Fall Practice Coverage Begins

This morning, the 2026 version of Tulane football began its Fall practices. On SI Tulane reporter Colin Cummings gives you a complete rundown later today. Look for his story at 4:00 p.m.