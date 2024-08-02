Exclusive: New York Jets Rookie Ready To Prove Himself Right
Former Tulane cornerback Jarius Monroe has found a new home on the New York Jets, and despite not being drafted, he’s mentally reset the slate.
A vocal leader on the practice field and in games, Monroe’s confidence propelled him through a tough process of not being drafted. His time as a Green Wave helped him understand that this has always been his process.
He had to work his way onto the field at Tulane, and when he got his shot, he never looked back. He looks to do the same with the lens of perspective his time in school gave him.
He signed with the Jets following the draft. With a new environment comes a fresh start. Monroe welcomes the challenge with open arms.
Jarius Monroe sat down with Tulane on Sports Illustrated to discuss his journey to the NFL as a New York Jets rookie and how his time at Tulane shaped his mindset.
Monroe wasn’t surprised to become a New York Jet. He was confident in the relationships he built and the energy he felt from the organization. The process was tough; he worked so hard and failed to get drafted.
“I was hurting,” Monroe admitted. “But I had to understand that my journey is not like everybody else's. Once I understood that, it was all fine from there.”
Rather than prove people wrong, Monroe is ready to prove himself right. His goal is to show himself that he belongs—not people watching him.
“I’m playing football for the love of the game. I think a lot of people lose sight of that, and that’s something I never lose sight of,” Monroe told me.
Monroe credits his time at Tulane for pushing through his own adversity. He transferred over and was a backup until halfway through the 2022 season, when starter Jadon Canady tore his ACL. Monroe came in off the bench and made the game-ending interception to seal the win against Memphis.
“My time at Tulane is probably the one thing that made me ready for all of this,” Monroe explained. “Coming out and having to be the guy who didn't start originally—thought I was going to get the job, didn't get the job—then having to grind from the bottom. I always have.
"It’s nothing new to be the guy that’s grinding like that," he continued. "It’s just the person that I am. It’s kind of fun going through the same journey where I’m starting from the bottom again.”
When I interviewed Jarius Monroe for my podcast, he shared the advice of former defensive coordinator Chris Hampton: it's better to be prepared and not have the opportunity than to have the opportunity and not be prepared. Monroe wouldn’t be where he is without the coaching staff at Tulane.
“Everything I’ve learned from my coaches, from the players I’ve been around that have moved on and have been in this position, it’s prepared me to be here. I’m grateful for Coach Fritz and everything he taught me and the whole staff. I want to keep learning from those guys. Our relationship isn’t over because I’m here now. I still want to be able to call them and ask questions, and that still be open. That’s one thing I love about Tulane.”
“The people there will be there for life no matter what,” Monroe continued. “The family vibe we had there was so different. It’s something that does not compare to anywhere I’ve been.”
In just a week’s time, Monroe will get his chance to prove to himself that he belongs on the New York Jets roster in his preseason debut.