Exclusive: Tulane Long Snapper Chases His Own Legacy in His Final Season
For the third season in a row, Tulane Green Wave long snapper Ethan Hudak earned a spot on the Patrick Mannelly Award Watchlist. He's done so in a position he ultimately ended up at due to being "oddly sized."
People understand what long snappers are. Despite having the most important job on each play—snapping the ball—they can get lost in the special team's shuffle.
Everyone should watch Bill Belichick's 10-minute answer on the importance of long snapping and why the position demands a roster spot.
For perspective, here’s what can happen in the absence of one. In 2008, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ long snapper tore his ACL in the middle of a game against the New York Giants. Greg Warren’s backup was a linebacker, James Harrison, who had never snapped in an NFL setting.
His snap went 28 yards over the punter's head and into the end zone for a game-tying safety. The Steelers would lose by a touchdown. Sound eerily familiar to Tulane fans?
Patrick Jenkins’ safety in the Cotton Bowl allowed the Green Wave to win by one point—if the kicker made it.
The last player to score a point in that 46-45 victory is Valentino Ambrosio. Imagine if the snap had sailed over his head. Thanks to Ethan Hudak, the ball was in position for the game-winning kick.
Ethan Hudak sat down with Tulane on Sports Illustrated to discuss making the Mannelly Award watchlist and his journey at Tulane from the 2-10 season to the new era under Coach Sumrall.
There aren't many players left on the Wave roster who have perspective from the adversity-riddled 2021 season. Hudak is one of the few that remain—and the only one on special teams.
"We knew that we lost so many games by a touchdown or less,” Hudak remembered of the 2-10 season. “We knew in our hearts that we had the talent. We just had to put it all together and focus.”
Special teams is all about chemistry between the punter, kicker, and snapper—PKS. Hudak has maintained consistency with the guys in that room over the last few seasons. He acknowledges that the most challenging aspect of finishing last year's season short was seeing the guys in his class go, being about one of three left. Especially considering how close they were.
“With Sumrall’s staff entering and a lot of new guys coming in, it’s been awesome,” Hudak continued. “I love the direction they’ve been taking us, and it’s been a great experience. All the new guys who are here, both freshmen and transfers, they've all bought in. We’ve been coming together well. And I like where we're headed.”
I asked how one becomes a long snapper, and Hudak admitted he had an odd body type that didn’t translate to a prototype at a position. He started off playing center in his fifth-grade church league but saw a path on the field when he got to high school.
His team needed a long snapper; he’d never heard of one. It was a longer snap; it was playing time. He credits his coach, Austin Tallant, who long snapped at Chowan, for showing him the value of the role.
“He taught me that, if you really work for it, you can go to college, play Division One football, and have it paid for,” Hudak explained.
He was sold and got to work. Hudak credits Chris Rubio for helping get his name out when he went to his camps, including John Finch, who helped him hone his craft.
Hudak initially committed to Oklahoma State but admits there was unsureness there – Tulane was clear. They had a senior long snapper and wanted him to learn the ropes to take over after he left.
“I came on a couple visits, and I loved the city,” he said. “It’s a great degree. I met with a professor; he was awesome. So was the old coaching staff and the long snapper, Geron Eatherly. I felt super welcomed. I’m glad I made that decision. My life’s been changed for the better.”
Now in his fourth season, Hudak maintains his humility despite receiving his third consecutive nomination. Quietly, he turned down a Senior Bowl invitation last year to return for one last ride with the Wave.
“I’m going to make a run for it,” he answered when I asked if his goal was the NFL. “I’m glad to have Coach Mac (Greg McMahon) and I really lean on him.”
But he has one more season to accomplish with his team. Hudak has been grinding with punter and placeholder Will Karoll, as well as the rest of the new unit. He’s grateful to be led by a person like McMahon.
"I've learned a lot from him, both on the field and in terms of character and development. He has numerous Mac-isms that you've probably heard and that we all recite. Everybody on the team loves him. He really cares about us, which I appreciate. His experience and the way he thinks and goes after certain things are really helpful.”
“And to just get his insight,” Hudak continued. “If I have a question about, what do these guys do? Or there's some guy he's coached that I know; what did he do to get good at this skill? He’s just so fun to be around. I can never have a frown, never be down. The guy just brings it. He’ll get honest when it’s time to work. I love that about him. When it’s all said and done, he’s incredible.”
Hudak is more than just a prolific long snapper; he's also one to watch on special teams, whether holding up blocks or affecting the returner with his own tackle.
Humbly speaking about his nomination, he expresses his gratitude to be named among those guys—one of only 30 in the country—and eventually admits that it's cool recognition for their position.
“It's not that we need the attention or anything. If we're out of the spotlight, we're doing our job. That's great. But it’s cool to get some light shined on us. Being on that list, it makes me want to keep working to make it and to win.”