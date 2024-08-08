Former Tulane Star Has Work Cut Out for Him with Green Bay Packers
The 2024 NFL Draft did not go as planned for Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt. Throughout the pre-draft process, many analysts believed that Pratt would be selected early on during Day 3, somewhere in the fourth or fifth round.
Regarded as a high-level developmental prospect, Pratt needs some time to develop his skill set. But, he is someone that scouts believe can turn into a high-end backup quarterback at the very least in the NFL.
As Day 3 started, Pratt waited for his name to be called. The fourth round came and went without receiving a phone call. So did the fifth. It was the same story in the sixth round.
Coming down to the wire, it is likely that Pratt began game planning to become an undrafted free agent and find a place that suited him best. Then, with the No. 245 overall pick, the Green Bay Packers selected him.
While the slide down the board was far from ideal, the Packers are a good landing spot for the Tulane product. Green Bay has an excellent track record of developing quarterbacks, as Jordan Love is only their third main starter since 1992, following in the footsteps of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.
Pratt isn’t going to be challenging Love for the starting job, but a spot on the 53-man roster is certainly up for grabs. He will be competing with Sean Clifford, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and last season’s backup, for the No. 2 job.
He avoided being released, as veteran quarterback Jacob Eason was cut earlier this week. It would be hard to imagine the Packers giving up on a seventh-round pick months after selecting him, but avoiding any cuts is a good thing.
Alas, the 2023 AAC Player of the Year has his work cut out for him. On the team’s first unofficial depth chart of 2024, Pratt is listed as the third-string quarterback. But, this competition is far from over, as an update provided by Zach Kruse of Packers Wire presents some optimism for the Green Wave standout.
“...Pratt had a few nice moments during Family Night, but Clifford — who has thrown a bunch of interceptions in camp — is still the clear No. 2,” Kruse wrote.
If Clifford continues turning the ball over in practice, his hold on the No. 2 spot will become weaker and weaker. Preseason games will be vital for Pratt to showcase what he has, as plenty of snaps will be available.
With Love not expected to participate much in the exhibitions, Pratt and Clifford will receive ample opportunities to battle it out. It is one of the biggest training camp battles to keep an eye on in Green Bay leading into the season.