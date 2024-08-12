Tulane’s Defense Begins to Take Final Form
The Tulane Green Wave have answers on both sides of the ball, but without a quarterback competition, the defense is easier to project out.
Both quarterbacks play similar styles and have shown the ability to work with all members on the offense, but it’s ultimately the most important position on the field. The defense also has less injuries to projected starters; the takeaways from the scrimmage are easier applied.
Here’s what the Green Wave learned about their defense after Saturday’s scrimmage.
Defensive Line
Knowing what he has in Patrick Jenkins, coach Jon Sumrall made a call to hold him out entirely, unrelated to injury. Adin Huntington showed he’s an obvious starter and playmaker at the edge rusher role but had an injury last week that the staff is taking extra care with – and another one thought to be non-serious.
Those depth chart players had more opportunity than any position group, especially with the rotation necessary in the trenches. Terrell Allen slotted in for Huntinton it appeared, with Eric Hicks at nose tackle, Kam Hamilton at tackle for Jenkins, and Gerrod Henderson at edge.
Michael Lunz and Matthew Fobbs-White also saw considerable playing time, as did Adonis Friloux, Elijah Champaigne, and Deshaun Batiste. It’s a room with a lot of veterans for the Wave, and one missing its two most formidable pieces in Saturday’s scrimmage.
Linebacker
It was pretty apparent that the starting two linebackers were Tyler Grubbs and Sam Howard based off Saturday, but Tulane often throws in an extra linebacker on defense to match offensive personnel under coordinator Greg Gasparato. Accordingly, Dickson Agu and Chris Rodgers saw quite a bit of snaps in that rotation, with Makai Williams making some waves back there as well.
Safety and Spear
Safety has had a fun battle to watch transpire between Bailey Despanie, Jalen Geiger, and Jack Tchienchou. Geiger got the start at free safety, and Tchienchou came in behind Despanie at strong safety. Kevin Adams and Joshua Moore were also in the mix, both clear instances of development in that room by JJ McCleskey and Rob Greene from last season.
Caleb Ransaw has held down the starting spear role, known otherwise as slot or nickel. He’s not on the roster yet, but I believe freshman Jayden Lewis is who backed him up Saturday. Javion White also saw time at Spear.
Cornerback
Cornerback went from a glaring weakness to a top asset from spring to fall camp for Tulane. Micah Robinson and Johnathan Edwards have upgraded the secondary as a whole. Likely knowing what they have in those players, Rayshawn Pleasant and Jaheim “Joker” Johnson got the start.
With depth that includes Lu Tillery, E’zaiah Shine, and Rishi Rattan, cornerback might be the top position group for the Wave’s defense.