Tulane Transfer DB Named Preseason All-AAC Honorable Mention
When the Tulane Green Wave's new coaching staff got to town, they made retaining one key defender a priority. What does that new transfer bring to New Orleans?
Caleb Ransaw was one of the players that came over to the Green Wave when Jon Sumrall was hired. He was a key member of the Troy Trojans defense last year and looks to continue that into this season.
People around the country are starting to notice the importance and potential of Ransaw. He was recently named a Preseason All-AAC Honorable Mention at the Flex Defender position by College Football Network.
The versatile defensive back plays a 'spear' position in the Tulane defense, known by most as a nickel corner or slot corner.
Basically, he roams around the defense and can either attack the ball against the run or drop into coverage in a pass. He could also rush the passer in certain defensive sets, but it's not something he did much of last year.
In the Trojans defense last season, Ransaw had 51 tackles with six going for a loss. He also added one interception and two passes broken up.
He's a sure tackler that can more than hold his own in coverage. He didn't have a ton of interceptions or pass breakups, but wasn't targeted very often and allowed just a 54.5% catch rate against him.
He was rated highly by Pro Football Focus a year ago, landing on their Top 10 list of defensive transfers with a grade of 86.3.
It was by far the best year of his career, up at least 12.0 in each category besides pass rushing from the year before. He was still an efficient pass rusher, grabbing four pressures in just 13 snaps.
The senior came over as a three-star transfer, a bump up from being a two-star player out of high school.
Kam Pedescleaux played a version of what Ransaw will do in last season's Tulane defense. He was similarly effective, 56 tackles with four going for a loss and two interceptions. The big difference is that he had 12 passes defended.
The microscope will be on Ransaw this season but he should be ready to perform in a comfortable role in a comfortable defense, despite being new to the Green Wave.