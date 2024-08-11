Tulane’s Energy Highlighted by New Offensive Star
The Tulane Green Wave reloaded a lot of star power in the transfer portal, but they have equal talent on the roster from prior seasons ready to take charge.
With a lack of defined starters in several roles, there has been a team-wide opportunity to step up and take control of the depth chart. Dontae Fleming has proved himself to be a formidable weapon at wide receiver—something apparent in his growth as a player since spring ball.
Every offseason, there's been a receiver for Tulane who has made an apparent jump. Two seasons ago, Duece Watts put on noticeable muscle, and it translated to his play on the field. Chris Brazzell was a clear star during last year's training camp.
After a season that likely didn’t go the way he’d hoped, Dontae Fleming has definitively been that player. He’s played with a fluidity and physicality he didn’t show last year. On Saturday, he made an impressive touchdown catch off a throw by Kai Horton. It was one of several eye-catching grabs he's had through the first two weeks of training camp.
Fleming has been nothing short of an asset to the quarterback competition. But he’s also stepped up as a leader. I noted last Saturday that Fleming tracked down an injured Adin Huntington on the sideline to come offer him support.
His character perfectly exemplifies the qualities the program seeks from its players to instill a culture. Coach Jon Sumrall highlighted these characteristics in his remarks on Saturday, as important as his play on the field.
“Better people make better players. Dontae is a fantastic human being. He works incredibly hard. In May, the assistant coaches are on the road—the head coach can't go on the road. Dontae was one of the two hardest workers in May. I'm like, Hey, you know we have three or four weeks off, right? And I would just be walking around the building. He'd be in the building doing something. He works his craft. He's had such great energy. We talk all the time about no ‘energy vampires’ in our program, but he brings energy to everything he does. He's got a smile on his face; he loves practice; he loves football. I'm just so proud of what he's doing, and I think he's got an opportunity. He's poised to have a really big year.”
Newcomers Mario Williams, Shazz Preston, and Khai Prean have been the marquee names from the transfer portal, complementing players like Yulkeith Brown on the roster—Fleming is unquestionably one to add.
Each quarterback was asked about Fleming’s work this camp. Here’s what Ty Thompson had to say.
“It is hard to stop someone that can fly like him, catch the ball like him, and run routes like him. He went up top on somebody, and it was a great one-on-one play; he made the play. Like Coach Sumrall said, he's worked his butt off this whole offseason, all summer, winter, and spring. He's been one of the hardest workers on the team. It's hard to root against someone like him. He brings the best energy and works the hardest. He's a great leader, a great example. I truly believe good things come to good people, and good things are happening for him. I'm looking forward to him having a big year this year.”
Kai Horton, who threw a touchdown pass to him in Saturday's scrimmage, was equally effusive in his praise of Fleming.
“He's matured a lot. He's grown up; he's taken the weight room seriously. He's taken meetings seriously. He's taking the playbook seriously. He's taking his reps seriously. As you can see, he's been making great plays throughout camp. I fully trust him. Our coaches fully trust him. He's fast; he's strong. I think his power clean went up by 60 pounds in the weight room, and his bench went up 50 pounds. It’s good to see out of him and to be able to trust in him this year.”
When the leaders of the program speak this highly of a player, at coach and at quarterback, it bodes well for their trajectory. Fleming has passed the eye check the last several weeks of fall camp and looks poised to take on a big role in Tulane’s offense this season.