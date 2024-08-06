Tulane Veterans Help Their Quarterbacks Form Chemistry
The Tulane Green Wave have competition at several positions in training camp, and the returning players have put up a fight with their veteran experience.
It points to the development of players under the previous and current coaching staffs – and the retention and recruiting prowess of Jon Sumrall.
Carter Sheridan has returned to his natural role as wide receivers coach, and several returnees have made the jump. When you talk about stacking days, several receivers are building off an impressive body of work from spring camp.
Dontae Fleming is a player who has made my notes on several occasions. He came in as a transfer and wasn’t able to slow things down enough to translate into playing time last season. Like several players after a year in Tulane’s weight room, Fleming showed up to spring camp with considerable muscle on his stature and a fighting mentality.
He also displayed leadership in jogging up to an injured player on the sideline last week and carries himself with confidence. Fleming made both quarterbacks look good on Monday, with an impressive grab he bobbled initially from Ty Thompson; his recovery through physical defensive play showed his growth. He has been involved in numerous motion plays out of the backfield that Jha'Quan Jackson was known for.
Another player whose body has changed considerably is tight end Alex Bauman, someone to watch in offensive coordinator Joe Craddock’s offense. After recovering from hernia surgery this offseason, Bauman had a bit of weight to put back on. He has broadened his stature and developed a more formidable build, creating a size mismatch.
He's someone who both quarterbacks have chemistry with and is a consistent option. Bauman is also noticeably quicker and has been involved in a lot of pre-snap motion in training camp. Intriguingly, both Ty Thompson and Kai Horton have felt comfortable airing out some deeper throws with Bauman as the read.
Phat Watts, on the other hand, has run so much that he’s being rested from a mileage standpoint. Another player who came back with a completely different build and mentality, which has translated to some physical grabs.
Until Monday's camp, I briefly forgot about Yulkeith Brown. Early in the spring, Yulkeith Brown's strength was so evident that when he sustained an injury during a scrimmage, the coaching staff didn't feel the need to rush him back, fully aware of his potential. Hence why he evaded my memory. In the third down period, Horton went to him on almost every passing attempt, eventually breaking through with a connection on a shorter route.
For all the discussion of the incoming transfers—Mario Williams, Shazz Preston, and Khai Prean—the veterans who stayed have made their case as to why.
It shows that there’s a place on the roster for both newcomers and returnees, which highlights the culture and values coach Sumrall wants to bring to Tulane’s program.