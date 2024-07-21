Tulane Green Wave Hires New Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach
The Tulane Green Wave has hired Canaan Campbell to serve as the swimming and diving program’s assistant coach under third-year head coach Amanda Caldwell, the school announced.
Campbell was most recently with Lindenwood (LU), the St. Charles, Mo. based university that is transitioning from Division II to Division I for all sports.
During Campbell’s four years with LU he worked primarily with the mid-distance/stroke group.
“I am thrilled to have Canaan join our program,” Caldwell said in a release “His arrival will inject a surge of experience and enthusiasm, setting the stage for an electrifying school year ahead.”
Campbell previously coached under Caldwell at the collegiate level.
With Campbell, Lindenwood won the 2021 Women’s Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship and secured fourth place at the 2021 Division II Nationals for the highest finish in school history.
Campbell coached many Division II All-Americans and Conference Champions at both the Division II and Division I levels, along with the 2023 CSCAA National Invitational Champion in the men’s 100 IM. He was also part of a staff that was named coach of the year three times (2021 GLVC Women, 2023 Summit League Men, 2024 Summit League Men).
Campbell's resume includes having been the national coach for Parkway Swim Club for the last 1.5 years after serving in an assistant role. He led Parkway Swim Club to the 2024 Summer Sectionals Combined Championship for the first time in 19 years with the men’s team finishing second and the women’s team finishing fourth.
Before Lindenwood, the Lawrence, Kan., native was the graduate assistant at Georgia Southern University under Caldwell in 2019-20 and received a master’s degree in Coaching Education.
The four-year letterwinner at Missouri State University was a member of the 2018 Mid-American Conference Championship team and named the 2018 Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
He is a member of the College Swim Coaches Association of America and a certified USA Swimming Coach. Campbell was recently named a recipient of the 2024 Jean Freeman Scholarship.
Tulane recently released its schedule for the 2024-25 season.
The Green Wave are coming off an impressive 2023-24 campaign. Among an AAC individual title and AAC Freshman of the year award, were multiple team and individual accolades for Tulane: 64 lifetime bests, 31 all-time top-10 school marks, four Tulane records, 11 National Invite Championship Qualifiers, a Zone Diver Qualifier and an NCAA qualifier.
Freshman Victoria Raymond set two of those records on the way to winning AAC Freshman of the year at the AAC championship meet in Dallas, where the Wave finished sixth.