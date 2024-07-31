Tulane’s Legacy Shown in Character of New Transfers
Former Tulane Green Wave Nick Anderson discussed leaving a legacy, and the team under Jon Sumrall has already seen that transpire with a transfer linebacker.
Sam Howard went from being a walk-on at Austin Peay to a two-time captain, all-conference player, and led his team in tackles. Sound familiar?
Though Anderson's journey took him to junior college, the traits he shares with Howard are striking. Particularly in terms of their leadership ability.
Howard transferred to Tulane after the spring game concluded; he has a shot at a significant role with Jesus Machado's injury recovery having a setback.
The problem wasn't so much on the field. Tyler Grubbs has been a crucial player on the Wave in his play and his own leadership, akin to Anderson. All through spring, Dickson Agu slotted in quite credibly as his counterpart.
Jon Sumrall made repeated mention of needing more leaders on his Tulane team back in April.
"The last piece we've got to develop is our leadership," Sumrall said after a spring practice. "We have a lot of momentum off the last two years, but I think 15 starters that started Game 1 last year aren't on this team right now. It's a very, young new group trying to figure out what this 2024 team will look like. We talked a lot about who are the leaders and then who are the emerging leaders. This team has maybe less of the proven guy than what's on last year's team."
"Good teams can be coach led. Great teams have to be player led."
Sam Howard immediately rose to the challenge. I've been told his leadership was critical in the weight room during summer workouts; I immediately ran into him on the sidewalk and saw his stature up close.
Howard stands at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds—the same stature as Dorian Williams, minus about five pounds.
But his character stands even taller. That was immediately apparent when he spoke to media members for the first time as a Tulane Green Wave on Tuesday.
When he took the podium, Howard paused, looked at the 5-6 reporters facing him, and left his spot. He approached each one of us, shook our hands, introduced himself, and thanked us for being there. He repeated this when leaving the room.
I find it hard to remember the last time a player did that in their introductory press conference. Transfer Adin Huntington, who followed him up at the podium, relayed the same character in shaking all of our hands following his comments.
His performance on the field through two days of practice has drawn my attention. But Howard's approach to how he conducts himself off the field is the memory that lasts.
Sam Howard is a newcomer—and he's a perfect fit. His immediate presence as a team leader is comparable only to his current teammate, Tyler Grubbs. He was the one to leave this type of impression last spring.
Tulane has developed a program of high-character and true brotherhood in their culture.