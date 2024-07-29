Tulane Offensive Star Named To Maxwell Award Watch List
Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday, the award given to the top offensive player in the country.
Hughes is the only Green Wave player on the initial watch list. The list will be updated throughout the season and the winner announced in December.
Hughes, a redshirt sophomore, was the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and an All-AAC First-Team selection last season after he rushed for 1,378 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 11 passes for 67 yards. He missed the 2022 season due to an injury and used his redshirt.
After the first day of fall camp, Hughes told reporters his goal was to hit 1,500 yards on the round for the Wave this year, chasing Tulane greats Tyjae Spears and Matt Forte.
He’ll be a safety net for an offense that is breaking in a new quarterback after long-time starter Michael Pratt departed for the NFL. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and is competing to be Jordan Love’s backup.
The starting job will go to either Pratt’s backup, Kai Horton, or Oregon transfer Ty Thompson.
Hughes has been named to several preseason All-AAC teams, including the AAC coaches’ team and Phil Steele’s annual preseason publication. Steele also named Hughes one of the conference’s Top 10 NFL prospects, as Hughes is draft-eligible.
Tulane’s football team was recently chosen for third in the AAC Preseason Media Poll with 362 points plus two first-place votes.
The Green Wave returns three offensive line starters — Shadre Hurst, Josh Remetich and Rashad Green — along with two of the team’s top four receivers in Alex Bauman and Yulkeith Brown.
The team’s top three tacklers return in Jesus Machado, Tyler Grubbs and Bailey Despanie, along with three of the team’s top six leaders in tackles for loss — Grubbs, Patrick Jenkins and Kameron Hamilton. Machado is expected to miss time this season recovering from injury.
Last year’s punter, Will Karoll, and long snapper, Ethan Hudak, also return.
There are 80 players on the initial watch list, five of which were semifinalists last year — Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II.
The Maxwell Football Club presents the Maxwell Award annually to the outstanding player in college football. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from the University of Washington was the 2023 Maxwell Award winner and was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round of the NFL draft.
The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College, renowned sportswriter and football official.