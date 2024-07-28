Tulane's Quarterback Battle Will Benefit From the New Center
The Tulane Green Wave start training camp Monday without a named starting quarterback.
The battle between Ty Thompson and Kai Horton began in April but will be a critical assessment for coach Jon Sumrall as the season opener is a month away.
The offseason's theme has been chemistry, with the team largely assembled by newcomers in the transfer portal. Perhaps the most important pickup is the one most under the radar in the trenches: grad transfer Vincent Murphy from Kentucky.
The presumed starting center for the Green Wave is as crucial to deciding the quarterback competition as their respective play.
Vincent Murphy sat down with Tulane on Sports Illustrated in Arlington, Texas, to discuss his critical role in the battle and how much care he’s already taken to learn the styles of both potential starters.
“Being a center, all the quarterbacks are different,” Murphy said of his role. “All of them have a different cadence, a different way to go about it, a different speed."
"Right now, Ty and Kai are the two in the quarterback battle, and they're both killing it, man. They're both neck and neck, and I have a great relationship with both on and off the field. Whoever wins that job earns that job. I'm very excited to see what happens on the field with that one.”
Murphy has large shoes to fill in the departure of Sincere Haynseworth and his importance to the success of Tulane’s offense the last several seasons.
His return for a final year was a key factor in retaining Michael Pratt from Power 4 offers. Haynseworth was incredibly valuable in games where Pratt was injured, having the versatility to help Horton when under center.
Murphy takes his role just as seriously and knows the offense all but rests on his relationship with both quarterbacks.
“That relationship's important man,” Murphy agreed. “We spend a lot of time in the facility. We're in the facility almost, I can't really put a number on it, but we're in the facility all days of the week. Anytime I get a chance to talk to them, joke around, or be around them is important.”
“Especially on the field, man, we do a lot of quarterback-center exchange. So when I'm with them, I'm always talking to them as we're doing that drill, ask them what they want, what are they looking for, what helps them. Because I feel like at a quarterback position, you got a lot of weight on your shoulders.”
Murphy wants to help them be confident and not worry about him, or all the other tangibles other than doing their best job.
“Their ability to do their job is at a much higher level when they’re not worrying about someone else. It’s very important.”