Tulane Transfer Faces Sincere Challenge To Fill Haynesworth’s Shoes
The first time Tulane reached out to Western Kentucky transfer Vincent Murphy in the portal, Willie Fritz was still the head coach.
After Fritz left for Houston, the Green Wave hired Jon Sumrall, and he heard from Tulane again. From the start, the Green Wave was a program that intrigued Murphy, in part because he knew Tulane had a clear need.
Vincent Murphy sat down with Maddy Hudak for Tulane on Sports Illustrated in Arlington, Texas to discuss his decision to join the Green Wave.
“I knew they lost their center,” Murphy said at AAC media days. “I knew they needed to fill that gap. I was looking for a place. I was looking for someone to offer a center. I took a visit here, and I loved it."
Murphy has significant shoes to fill. Last year’s center, Sincere Haynesworth, played five seasons for the Green Wave, was named All-AAC First-Team twice, and led Tulane to a Cotton Bowl win over USC two seasons ago.
Like Haynesworth, Murphy brings a wealth of experience to the field. He’s entering his sixth season of college football. But the 6-2, 304-pound offensive lineman has been around, this being the age of the transfer portal.
He didn’t even start his college career at WKU. He landed first at South Carolina, where he played three seasons from 2019-21. After three years with the Gamecocks, he headed to WKU, where he made significant progress as a player and got consistent playing time.
He started all 14 games for the Hilltoppers in 2022, as they defeated South Alabama in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl. The line only conceded 14 sacks. Last season he started all 12 games at center for WKU, and he was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention. For a second season, the line was one of the best units in pass protection, as it only allowed one sack per game.
Murphy fits the profile of what Sumrall and his staff are looking for in transfers during his first year leading the program. He’s looking for experienced players with one year of eligibility remaining. A player of Murphy’s experience can assume the starting job and bring veteran leadership to the offensive line. This allows the program to develop a new center for 2025.
The Green Wave are also breaking in a new quarterback, as veteran Michael Pratt is now in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers. The early contenders to win the job are Ty Thompson and Kai Horton. One, or both, will get playing time. Murphy’s experience at WKU will be critical in ensuring that both are comfortable under center.
Sumrall and his staff clearly saw Murphy as vital to their plan. During media days, the AAC coaches recognized him as an all-conference preseason team selection.
Just being at media days was a strange experience for Murphy, who has played five years of college football without much recognition outside of coaches and teammates, the ones that know his talent best. Media Day was a validation of sorts for his career and his decision to play his final season at Tulane.
“If you asked me six years ago when I was a freshman at South Carolina, and I was just getting on campus, if I'd ever be to a media day, I'd probably look at you like you were crazy,” he said. “I never would ever think I would get this opportunity.”