What We Learned in Week 1 of Tulane Training Camp
The Tulane Green Wave have less than a month before a new identity and starting players take the field under coach Jon Sumrall. Training camp has a different feel to it than spring ball. It’s palpable in the competition across the team at several positions.
Overall, the competitive nature of the team is heightened by the position battles. It’s muddied some answers, but there’s a vision and full picture that weren’t there in April.
The defense had a lot of holes. Tulane needed more edge rushers. They added Adin Huntington and Terrell Allen. They needed some more linebacker depth with Jesus Machado expecting to miss time this season. Sam Howard came in and not only offered potential on the field but was an instant leader.
Experience in the secondary was critical. Coach Sumrall and his staff found prototypal cornerbacks in Micah Robinson and Johnathan Edwards from FCS programs.
On offense, there’s a lot of star additions but less certainty. The wide receiver room was simply too crowded back in spring. Shazz Preston’s injury hurts the team, but Khai Prean from LSU has the exact same stature minus four pounds. He made an impression through five days.
Dontae Fleming is beginning to stack days. Phat Watts has been fighting for playing time each snap. Both receivers made impressive cutbacks to help out the quarterbacks during Friday’s practice. Alex Bauman has chemistry with both quarterbacks.
Between Makhi Hughes and Arnold Barnes, Tulane can win games on the ground. The trenches have come together; the entire offense hinges on that.
It’s been fun watching Adin Huntington pass rush 1-on-1 with transfer Derrick Graham from Troy at left tackle, who has put up a fight. The offensive line is moving in concert. Football is more like a dance at the end of the day, and that’s what requires chemistry.
Coach Sumrall is building a team to win championships, not a quarterback. Michael Pratt made that possible. His legacy is critical to the team we’re seeing take form. Before Pratt, and after Shaun King, teams weren’t complete like this consistently at Tulane. The play at quarterback was the offense, except for when it was entirely centered around Matt Forte.
Frankly, one need look no further than how Tulane performed in the absence of Pratt against Ole Miss last season. That’s a championship-caliber team that the Green Wave can build on this season – one that doesn’t rest all hopes on the play under center.