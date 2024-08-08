What is Tulane’s Formula for Success This Season?
Throughout Tulane's offseason, fans have pointed to the quarterback competition as the primary cause for concern or optimism this season. However, the competition may not be as crucial to Tulane’s success as fans believe.
While Michael Pratt’s accomplishments at Tulane should not be understated, the team had the most success when they possessed a run-first option.
In 2022, the season Tulane won the Cotton Bowl, the offense ran through Tyjae Spears. Spears had over 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns that season, winning American Offensive Player of the Year. Last season, freshman running back Makhi Hughes led the way, winning American Rookie of the Year, rushing for almost 1,400 yards on over five yards per carry.
Michael Pratt was not a huge playmaker for the Wave. He would typically scramble until his last season at Tulane if his first option was covered. His job was primarily to avoid turning the ball over or making the big mistake to lose the game. At that, he was excellent.
In 2022, Pratt threw for just 3,009 yards along with 27 touchdowns but had only five interceptions. In 2023, Pratt threw for 2,406 yards and 22 touchdowns but again just had five interceptions. Pratt also ran for five touchdowns last season and ten the previous season.
Pratt's ability to avoid making mistakes in late-game situations made him most valuable. For example, in Tulane’s Cotton Bowl victory, Pratt completed just three of his ten pass attempts going into the game’s final drive. However, Pratt finished that game 8-of-17 with two touchdowns and, most importantly, zero interceptions.
Tulane has had elite defenses each of the last two seasons, and fans should expect the same in 2024. Whether the starting quarterback ends up being Ty Thompson or Kai Horton, Tulane will be just fine as long as they can limit turnovers.
They don't need someone to come in and light up the air as much as they need a guy who can avoid the big mistake, let the defense get stops, and allow Makhi Hughes to go to work. That is the formula that's been proven at Tulane for success.