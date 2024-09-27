Predictions as Tulane Green Wave Face USF Bulls in Conference Opener
On paper the Tulane Green Wave and the USF Bulls look evenly matched, but those two teams will put that assumption to the test when they face each other at Yulman Stadium on Saturday morning.
Game time is set for 11 a.m. central and it's the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Tulane (2-2) is coming off a solid victory over Louisiana, one in which it fully unleashed running back Makhi Hughes and the defense and special teams each scored a touchdown. Big scoring plays have been a calling card for the Green Wave so far and that could be an X-factor in this game.
USF (2-2) is coming off a deflating loss to Miami, and the Bulls had difficulty with Tulane in the past. The two schools only began playing each other when Tulane joined the conference a decade ago and the Green Wave has a 3-1 record against the Bulls.
USF has talent, especially at quarterback, and a hunger to finally do something it hasn't done in this conference — win it.
Here are the predictions for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 31, USF 28
I think one could argue that Tulane is probably better prepared for this game than USF. I base that on Tulane’s two games against Kansas State and Oklahoma, where they fell to the Wildcats by just seven points and lost to the Sooners, but only after they cut the lead to less than a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
On talent level, the Green Wave has proven that they're competitive with power conference opponents. After seeing what Miami did to USF last week, it tells me that the Bulls are probably a little bit behind.
USF is talented and their quarterback, Byrum Brown, is a problem. But by game’s end it will be Tulane hanging on to its first conference win.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Tulane 34, USF 31
This is going to be the biggest challenge of the season so far for the Green Wave. Unlike his two championship teams at Troy, Jon Sumrall will begin his AAC conference play with a win in 2024. The biggest key for Tulane will be slowing South Florida’s running game and avoiding explosive plays on the ground, something they struggled with last week against Louisiana. This one will be close, so controlling the momentum will be huge.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Tulane 45, USF 30
The Tulane Green Wave were able to get back on track in their last game, snapping a two-game losing streak with a 41-33 win on the road over Louisiana. Returning home for their AAC opener against South Florida, Tulane will keep the positive momentum going. Running back Makhi Hughes will have another big game, leading the offense with multiple scores.