Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis for Tulane Green Wave Against Temple
Everything is there for the taking for the Tulane Green Wave as they prepare to host the Temple Owls in what amounts to the fourth quarter of the regular season.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. at Yulman Stadium and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The Green Wave (7-2, 5-0 in American) have a six-game winning streak. Tulane has received votes in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week and, with three more wins it would clinch a berth in the AAC title game.
There's a case to be made for the Group of 5 berth in the College Football Playoff, even though Tulane is going to need help in that regard. But all it can do is keep winning games.
Temple (2-6, 1-3) heads for uptown having lost three of their last four games. It's been a rough season for the Owls and the going could get even rougher against Tulane.
Here are the predictions for the game from the Tulane Green Wave On SI staff.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Tulane 44, Temple 17
Tulane knows that if it wins all three remaining games its heading for the league title game, and a matchup in all likelihood with Army West Point. That's the part the Green Wave can control. It must win the conference title to have any shot at the CFP. After that, it boils down to what Boise State does.
As for this game, while Tulane is certainly assessing the path ahead, the Green Wave must focus on this game. Temple doesn't look like it should challenge Tulane at all. But these are exactly the kinds of games that trip up teams like the Green Wave. Watch the run defense early. Temple doesn't look effective on the ground. If Tulane can keep the Owls that way, it should be a good day at the office.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Tulane 50, Temple 7
Call it rat poison if you must, but it’s hard to think of any other conclusion to this game than an absolute blowout by the Green Wave. The team has shown that they are a genuine contender for not only the AAC title game but also as the ‘Group of 5’ pick for the College Football Playoffs. It would be disrespectful not to rank Tulane after a dominant performance this weekend.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Tulane 42, Temple 10
The Green Wave should truthfully be able to win this game against the Owls in their sleep. They have proven to not be a fluke and are just a solid football team that should handle teams worse than them fairly easily. Temple has not been good this season and has been taken for a lot of points by good offenses this season.