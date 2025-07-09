Promising Outfield Transformation Could Power Tulane to Playoffs
Last season, freshman outfielders Jason Wachs and Tanner Chun emerged as elite contributors for a Tulane baseball team that fell just short of making the NCAA tournament after an AAC championship loss to East Carolina. But the Wave utilized the transfer portal to add to this already talented outfield.
New Mexico star outfielder Tye Wood has decided to take his talents to Tulane. Wood hit .317 with five home runs and 32 RBIs last season. He was effective the year before as well, proving himself a consistent player, batting .325 with three home runs and 32 RBIs. With Tye Wood, an impressive outfield gets even better.
More News: Tulane Football Shows Valuable Retention in Preseason All-AAC Selections
Unfortunately, Theo Bryant IV and Brock Slaton are gone next season. Bryant hit .311 with six home runs and 21 RBIs. Meanwhile, Slaton hit .271 with two home runs and 15 RBIs. But while these losses hurt, the recruitment of Wood and the development of Wachs and Chun can potentially take the Tulane outfield to new heights next season.
In Wachs' freshman season with Tulane, he hit a team-best .335 with two home runs and 25 RBIs. Wachs was exceptional at getting on base with a .457 on-base percentage. Meanwhile, in Chun's collegiate debut, he hit .259 but with 34 RBIs and a team-leading eight home runs. Their freshman performances earned both players a spot on the AAC All-Freshman team.
More News: Which Offensive Stars Can Tulane Football Lean on To Start the Season?
With Wood in the mix with Wachs and Chun, the Green Wave have assembled an outfield of three formidable hitters. Chun brings power, while Wachs and Wood provide consistency in getting on base. And while there is still plenty of time in the offseason for things to change, as of now, there is a lot to be excited about in the outfield.
If this trio performs to their potential, this Tulane team can return to the NCAA tournament and perhaps make a run.
More News: Tulane Football Defensive Stars Headline Preseason Honors
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.