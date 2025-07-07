Which Offensive Stars Can Tulane Football Lean on To Start the Season?
The Tulane Green Wave football team has a clear strength on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2025 college football season.
That bodes well for those who subscribe to the mantra that defense wins championships.
Unfortunately, one cursory glance at the brutal loss to the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl highlights the need for an offensive attack.
The Green Wave became incredibly one-dimensional in the 33-8 loss without starting quarterback Darian Mensah.
Former running back Makhi Hughes was affected on the first play of the game and was largely ineffective in the contest.
Neither of those players will return to Tulane this season, leaving a similar void that head coach Jon Sumrall will have to solve in this year’s fall camp.
There has yet to be a starter named between competitors Brendan Sullivan, Donovan Leary and Kadin Semonza.
The team hasn't decided on the next starting running back, and they might choose to start the year with a committee approach.
Both of those positions are dependent on another unit: the offensive line.
That unit is the start and end of the Green Wave’s hopes this season.
Sumrall and his staff must replace the starting center, right guard and right tackle, but at least on the quarterback’s blind side, they have some stability.
Left tackle Derrick Graham and left guard Shadre Hurst return for Tulane, and their importance to the team is reflected by being highlighted as preseason All-AAC Team selections.
Graham and Hurst both made the First Team list, alongside incoming running back Maurice Turner on the offense.
Turner comes from the Louisville Cardinals and is an intriguing, versatile back with a strong pass-catching ability.
He had a considerable presence throughout spring camp in a talented room.
It’s hard to surmise victories against their out-of-conference opponents -- the Northwestern Wildcats, Duke Blue Devils and Ole Miss Rebels.
It will matter who the starting quarterback throws to, who lines up as a tight end to block in the running game and who the new red zone threats are.
But they won’t get anywhere without a rushing attack and a competitive offensive line that allows that runner to operate.
The trenches will be where those battles are won, and that’s precisely why it’s important that an offensive linemen and a running back are seen in such a favorable light coming into the year.
