Tulane Green Wave On SI

RMFW, the Slogan Started by Tulane Coach Jon Sumrall That Says It All

Sumrall started using this acronym in February, but it's starting to really catch on now.

Doug Joubert

Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall's Sweatshirt Says It All
Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall's Sweatshirt Says It All / Tulane Athletics
In this story:

Tulane coach Jon Sumrall showed up at his regular Tuesday media conference sporting his new sweatshirt with the letters "RMFW" imprinted on the front. Though you won't hear or see it in the YouTube video from which we screen captured the above phot, The Tulane coach even did a little promotion for the company that created it for him, saying you can buy one, too. For those who have not heard the football coach's saying, you must be able to allow your ears to enjoy the absolute simplicity and beauty of what he has created.

The "R" stands for the word "Roll." The "W" stands for Wave. The "M" and "F" stand for words that rhyme with "brother" and "trucker."

After a victory, Sumrall will come into the locker room after his on-field visits. Then, a hush will fall over the room and the Tulane head coach will yell the words that those letters stand for. The locker room goes absolutely bananas.

Sumrall started this back in February of this year when he posted this on X/Twitter.

One of our ON SI Tulane reporters wrote a story about it, too.

Yes, we know this slogan is not for the faint of heart. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if someone objects to this vehemently. However, if the plan is to make this something that instills pride and excitement in a program, and it works, then maybe it's okay.

We wonder when it will start showing up on the Yulman Stadium scoreboard..

feed

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

Home/News