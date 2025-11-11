RMFW, the Slogan Started by Tulane Coach Jon Sumrall That Says It All
Tulane coach Jon Sumrall showed up at his regular Tuesday media conference sporting his new sweatshirt with the letters "RMFW" imprinted on the front. Though you won't hear or see it in the YouTube video from which we screen captured the above phot, The Tulane coach even did a little promotion for the company that created it for him, saying you can buy one, too. For those who have not heard the football coach's saying, you must be able to allow your ears to enjoy the absolute simplicity and beauty of what he has created.
The "R" stands for the word "Roll." The "W" stands for Wave. The "M" and "F" stand for words that rhyme with "brother" and "trucker."
After a victory, Sumrall will come into the locker room after his on-field visits. Then, a hush will fall over the room and the Tulane head coach will yell the words that those letters stand for. The locker room goes absolutely bananas.
Sumrall started this back in February of this year when he posted this on X/Twitter.
One of our ON SI Tulane reporters wrote a story about it, too.
Yes, we know this slogan is not for the faint of heart. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if someone objects to this vehemently. However, if the plan is to make this something that instills pride and excitement in a program, and it works, then maybe it's okay.
We wonder when it will start showing up on the Yulman Stadium scoreboard..