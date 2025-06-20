Tigers New Reliever Already Looks Like Massive Upgrade After Team Debut
The Detroit Tigers split their doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, clinching the series in the first game before dropping the second during a rainy and excitement-filled evening in the Motor City.
The first game featured Tarik Skubal on the mound, which is always going to give the Tigers a tremendous chance to win.
Skubal, however, was not at his best, with three walks and two runs allowed over 5.2 innings.
Of course, it was not a horrible start by any mean since Skubal simply does not have those, and the ace still gave his team a tremendous chance to win. But they did need some strong performances from their bullpen in order to shut things down.
And it was some new faces who did exactly that.
Recent waiver claim Carlos Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies and essentially brought to Detroit in order to replace failed veteran signing John Brebbia.
Hernandez -- a flamethrower who hurls a four-seam fastball at close to triple digits -- made his much anticipated Tigers debut, and it looks like his short time with pitching coach Chris Fetter is already paying off.
The 28-year-old faced four batters and retired all of them, striking out two on pitches that were swung at. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, the fastball averaged 97.9 mph and topped out at over 99 mph. The strikeout pitches came on a 89.3 mph splitter against Andrew McCutchen and a 87.9 mph slider against Joey Bart.
Most importantly, Hernandez -- who was discarded by the Phillies largely because of command issues -- threw 11 of his 13 pitches for strikes.
With stuff that is as nasty as anyone but a difficulty controlling it, the small sample size debut is a significant green flag as to the kind of pitcher Hernandez can be with Detroit.
After Hernandez set up the Tigers to go into the eighth inning clean, young rookie Dylan Smith came in and also handled his business with two hitless innings that included one walk and one strikeout.
If Detroit has found a new reliable setup man with devastating strikeout stuff it looks like Hernandez has in the bag, it's going to be a tremendous boost to a bullpen which is expected to be improved upon at the trade deadline.
Hernandez will need to keep proving it and will be under a close microscope, but this was as strong of a beginning to his tenure as can possibly be asked for.
