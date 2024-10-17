Three Exciting Defensive Stars to Watch for Tulane Green Wave Against Rice Owls
While the Tulane Green Wave has put up impressive offensive numbers since American Athletic Conference action began, one shouldn’t overlook its defense going into Saturday’s game with Rice.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Yulman Stadium on ESPN+.
The Green Wave (4-2, 2-0 in AAC) has allowed just 30 points in two league games, for an average of 15 points per contest. Tulane is making it hard for opponents to score and they’ve held four different teams to 20 or fewer points this season.
Rice (2-4, 1-2) is giving up points at a bit higher clip in the last two contests, as opponents are averaging 23.5 points against the Owls. But that’s better than the first four games of the year when Rice failed to hold an opponent under 30 points.
Here are the defensive players to watch for both teams entering Saturday’s game.
Tulane
DL Patrick Jenkins
Here he comes. When the numbers weren’t there during non-conference play, few around the program were concerned because they knew what player would show up for conference play. Well, Jenkins — an All-AAC player from a year ago — now co-leads the team with three sacks. He also has 12 tackles and he’s going to be a problem for offensive lines the rest of the season.
DB Rayshawn Pleasant
All he does is make plays, and it doesn’t matter if it’s on defense or special teams. He picked off an interception and returned it for a touchdown in the season opener. Since then he’s returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. He also has 17 tackles. He moves the needle in so many ways for this team.
LB Tyler Grubbs
He’s another playmaker offenses must account for. He also has three sacks for the season and has returned an interception for a touchdown. He also leads the Green Wave with 29 tackles. He’s pointed toward more postseason hardware after an All-AAC selection a season ago, his first with Tulane.
Rice
LB Josh Pearcy
If you’re protecting Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah, Pearcy is the player to watch. He leads the Owls with 3.5 sacks, has 22 tackles and has even defended a pass. The Owls are going to want consistent pressure on Mensah so keeping tabs on Pearcy is important for the Green Wave offensive line.
CB Sean Fresch
At the other end of the passing game is Fresch, a corner that can tackle and has a penchant for breaking up passes. He leads the Owls with 31 tackles, 25 of which are solos, a total that also leads the team. If one meets him in the open field, it will be hard to get away. He also leads Rice with five passes defended.
DL Charlie Looes
Find out where Looes plays on the defensive line because Tulane will want to keep him out of the backfield. He’s third on the team with 27 tackles and has 1.5 sacks. He’ll likely be one of those players that Rice moves around the field all day in an effort to get him free.