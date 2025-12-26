Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: A Wayback Machine Classic

Through the end of this year, we're counting down your favorite articles. The metric used is the total number of page views by those visiting ON SI Tulane.

Every Thursday, we at ON SI Tulane enter the Wayback Machine and take a look back at that particular week in Tulane athletics. This time, it was WAY back.

Published on November 27, 2025, reporter Colin Cummings took a look all the way back to the 19th century, before there was even a nickname for Tulane athletic clubs. Called just the "Olive and Blue" in those days, Tulane University of Louisiana played Louisiana State University for the very first time on the gridiron. Here are excerpts from that story.

"During Thanksgiving week, 1893, the Tulane “Olive and Blue,” as they were known at the time, would face the Tigers of LSU in their first ever meeting.

"It would be the Olive and Blue’s second game of the season, and they would provide a commanding win over the Tigers, winning 34-0.

"1893 was the first year for Tulane’s football program. Although their first year may have been a losing record, that wouldn’t deter the now Tulane Green Wave.

"The Wave would go on to win 10 conference titles across 5 different conferences. Along with that came seven bowl wins, including one Sugar Bowl win. They would also appear in the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl once more."

If you'd like to reminisce on that game, you can read it here.

On Saturday, December 27th, we continue our Top-10 articles of 2025, as voted on by you, our readers, getting to number five.