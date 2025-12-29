Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: The Beginnings of RMFW

Through the end of this year, we're counting down your favorite articles. The metric used is the total number of page views by those visiting ON SI Tulane.

Today's story hit number three on our countdown of the most read articles of the year. It was a story first published ON SI Tulane back on February 7, 2025 by reporter Matt Postins.

Matt did have something interesting to share with our ON SI Tulane audience. Here are excerpts from the story.

"On Thursday evening, Sumrall let this little nugget loose on social media.

RMFW — Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) February 6, 2025

"He could have posted that for many reasons, but it was most likely in response to news on the team’s indoor practice facility, which now appears closer to reality.

"The Tulane University Neighborhood News released information on the location of the team’s new practice facility, which will be on the Claiborne Avenue lot. Next Tuesday, the university will host an informational meeting in Freeman Auditorium.

"The planning of an indoor, or covered, practice facility has seen fits and starts over the past few years. But, based on this information, the information session means the project may be coming into focus.

"Sumrall’s post seems to suggest he’s excited about the movement."

If you're interested, you can read the entire story here.

