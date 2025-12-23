Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: Tragedy Strikes Tulane Football

Through the end of this year, we're counting down your favorite articles. The metric used is the total number of page views by those visiting ON SI Tulane.

Published on December 19th, 2025, media heard the sad news of Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall's father.

The day before Tulane's first-ever College Football Playoff game, coach Jon Sumrall called his mom on the morning of Friday, December 19th and received the news that his dad had passed away during the night. George Sumrall, who had been health issues since earlier this year, was 77. These are excerpts from that story.

"Until this season, George had not missed a game his son, Jon, had coached. Despite his illness, George made it to watch the Green Wave play Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, and the American Association Championship game against North Texas.

"Jon's mother drove her and her husband everywhere they went. In fact, the two of them drove to Gainesville the day after the American trophy game to attend a media conference Jon was holding.

After his passing, coach Sumrall issued this statement on X/Twitter

Jon Sumrall's Tweet on his father's passing | Jon Sumrall's X/Twitter Accoun

Visitation and the funeral is set for Tuesday, December 23rd in Huntsville, Alabama. The family asks in lieu of flowers, those interested are invited to contribute to the following organizations, https://illuminations.bible/, https://desirestreet.org/ or https://www.sonofasaint.org/.

