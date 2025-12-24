Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: Tulane's Standing in AAC Trophy Game Chase

Through the end of this year, we're counting down your favorite articles. The metric used is the total number of page views by those visiting ON SI Tulane.

Published on November 23, 2005, we took a look into where the Tulane football team stood in their chances to make it to the American Conference championship game. From the numbers we crunched, we surmised the Green Wave would be there, if they take care of business. Here are excerpts from that article.

"There are now 5 teams that have a mathematical shot at the league championship game. Since the American uses head-to-head as one of its prime decision-making factors, here is where that stands:



USF lost to Navy which lost to UNT which lost to USF.



Tulane only played ECU among the four, and ECU only played Tulane; Tulane won.

"So here are the records amongst each other for each of the five teams:



Tulane: 1-0

Navy: 1-1

UNT: 1-1

USF: 1-1

ECU: 0-1



"If there are more than 2 teams tied for first or second, the blended computer rankings the American uses include varied rankings including ESPN's S+P and SOR, which currently rank these 5 teams:



S+P SOR

Tulane 4

USF 2

Navy 5

ECU 3

N. Texas 1

"If there are more than 2 teams tied for first or second, the blended computer rankings the American Conference uses include varied rankings including ESPN's S+P and SOR, which currently rank these 5 teams.

"The American uses the College Football Playoffs rankings before the computer rankings in the case of multi-team ties; Tulane was #24 in last week's CFP, and UNT now sits at 10-1 with their win over Rice. North Texas could slip into the College Football Playoff top 25 this week. If these two teams are in the CFP 25 and they both win, then it's Tulane vs. North Texas for the American Conference trophy."

Sure enough, our predictions rang true, as those two teams met on the first Friday in December for the American Conference trophy.

If you'd like to read the entire article, you can find it here.

On Thursday, December 25th, we'll release the seventh most popular story ON SI Tulane, as voted by you, the readers.