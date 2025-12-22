Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: Tulane Wraps up Regular Season with a Shutout

Over the next ten days, we're counting down your favorite articles. The metric used is the total number of page views by those visiting ON SI Tulane.

Green Wave Wrap Up Regular Season with a Shutout

Published on November 30, 2025, the story, Tulane Wrapped up the Regular Season with a 27-0 Smacking of Charlotte ranked high enough to be the tenth most popular story on our site, ON SI Tulane, this year.

The Green Wave put together a solid game from start to finish to tank the 49ers in Yulman Stadium. Here are some quotes from the story:

Game Never in Doubt

"In a game that was never in doubt, the Tulane football team dominated from start to finish to claim a 27-0 victory over Charlotte Saturday night in Yulman Stadium. The Green Wave finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, 7-1 in American Conference play. The 49ers wrapped up their regular season with one win in 12-games, going 0-8 in league contests.

Sumrall Talks about His Future

Sumrall Critiques

""Good performance by our guys in a lot of ways," Sumrall shared with the media after the contest. "I didn't like the turnovers. We were very careless with the football. That was a major issue. We're going to have to improve that if we want to have any chance of winning next week's (American Conference title) game."

For the most part, Tulane students were absent from campus, away on their Thanksgiving break. So getting 22,245 seats in the Yulman stadium seats impressed him.

"Though it's Thanksgiving break, it was an awesome turn out," Sumrall beamed. "Knowing a lot of our students wouldn't be here, I thought (it was ) a really good crowd.

"I'll say this," Sumrall referring to the American Conference championship game on Friday. "Next week, it needs to feel like the Duke game." In that contest, Tulane's student section was packed to the rafters, as was all of Yulman which was sold out. "I'll never forget getting into the stadium for that Duke game. It was big time college football. It was as good of an environment as you'll find anywhere in America. It needs to feel like that on Friday night."

