Tulane 2026 Football Conference Rotation Announced
During the fall of 2026, Tulane is scheduled to play home conference games at Yulman Stadium against Memphis, North Texas, Tulsa, and UTSA. The program will play league road games against Army, Charlotte, Rice, and South Florida. The official times and dates for all the American games will be announced in the spring of 2026.
The Tulane program ranks fourth in the league this season in interceptions (6) and turnovers gained (11). Patrick Durkin is the American’s leader in both field goals a game (2.17) and field goal percentage (1.000). Alec Clark ranks second in the conference with his average of 46.2 yards per punt. Jake Retzlaff is placed fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns (7) and is 10th in rushing yards (388). He is also fourth in passing yards per completion (12.41). Javion White is second in the conference and is placed seventh nationally in interceptions (3).
The Tulane football team (5-1, 2-0 American) has started the 2025 season with five wins in the first six games including a pair of wins over Power 4 opponents in the regular season for the first time since 1988. The program is also 2-0 in American play for the fourth straight season.
Tulane ended the 2024 season playing in the program’s third consecutive bowl game. It was also the sixth time in the last seven years that Tulane had been selected to play in a bowl game (2018 – Cure Bowl, 2019 – Armed Forces Bowl, 2020 – Famous Idaho Bowl, 2022 – Cotton Bowl, 2023 – Military Bowl and 2024 – Gasparilla Bowl). Overall, it was Tulane’s 17th bowl appearance (1932 – Rose Bowl, 1935 – Sugar Bowl, 1939 – Sugar Bowl, 1970 – Liberty Bowl, 1973 – Astro Bluebonnet Bowl, 1979 – Liberty Bowl, 1980 – Hall of Fame Bowl, 1987 – Independence Bowl, 1998 – Liberty Bowl, 2002 – Hawaii Bowl, 2013 – New Orleans, 2018 – Cure Bowl, 2019 – Armed Forces Bowl, 2020 -Famous Idaho Bowl, 2022 – Cotton Bowl, 2023 – Military Bowl and 2024 – Gasparilla Bowl) with the program sporting an all-time record of 7-10 in bowl games. Tulane also made the team’s third straight American Championship Game appearance in 2024.
The program sports a 37-11 record over the last four seasons.
Head Coach Jon Sumrall has been one of the most successful coaches in the country over the last four seasons with a record of 37-10, two Sun Belt Conference championships and a pair of double-digit winning streaks. He was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of Year and was twice named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year honor. Sumrall returned to Tulane after serving as the Green Wave's Co-Defensive Coordinator for three years (2012-14). In 2013, he was a crucial part of Tulane's run to the New Orleans Bowl, the program's first postseason appearance since 2002 and third since 1988. Sumrall also was named a finalist for FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year.
Next, the Tulane football team keeps the homestand going and hosts Army on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at Yulman Stadium in a game that will also be shown on ESPNU