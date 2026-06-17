Tulane Adds Three Defensive Lineman in Newest Recruiting Update

After putting the class at 16 total prospects a couple of days ago, the Tulane recruiting office got busy and added three high school D-lineman in the span of just under 15 hours.

There Was One… Now There’s Four?

The 2027 defensive line class got us started with Kavarris “Duke” Duncan earlier this month, and what ensued yesterday was an onslaught of D-line signings, starting with Hans Emery Julien.

Julien selected the Green Wave over four other D1 offers, including two in-conference offers from East Carolina and South Florida. Landing Julien over USF is especially important, as they're the only American Conference team to be above TU in recruiting so far.

Julien hails from the prestigious Baylor High School out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He stands at a nice 6’3”, 235 pounds with a long 6’7” wingspan. His long arms allow him to keep offensive lineman home, and to do whatever he wills to get around his obstacles.

His height and weight suggest that he could add on quite a bit of muscle when he ends up in a Tulane weight room, making him more of a physical presence in the trenches. And, of course, Julien boasts great athleticism and speed, running a 4.7 40 and a 11.98 100m dash along with a three-star ranking on 247.

Despite weighing a light 235, Julien shows a ton of physical presence on the line. He's practically a brick wall for offensive lineman, as he halts the movement and refuses to be pushed back. He holds his line well and does well to get around his block with just one arm to make a tackle. His good speed also makes him great in pursuit.

All in all, Julien makes sure to use his arms to his advantage and is very physical at the line. He's great in pass rush and in run defense, as he made his home in the opponent's backfield.

Two Hours Later...

Just two hours after Julien announced his commitment to the Wave, Malik Ward from Gautier High School in Gautier, Mississippi would announce his commitment to TU. He chose the Wave over other G6 counterparts like South Alabama and Southern Miss.

Ward is a slightly taller 6'4", 235 lb and yes, he's fast. Ward clocks a 4.78 40 and shows promising strength for the front seven going forward. Just like Julien, Ward could benefit from some weight and muscle being put on his body.

Ward displays good strength, standing up his assignment to make sure he isn’t pushed back. He’s solid in run defense, setting edges and getting around his blocks to make tackles. All in all, a solid addition to a continuously growing class, and we’re not done yet.

Last One

Our last defensive lineman is Demetrius Terrell from Parker High School in Birmingham. Terrell is 6’4 and a massive 265 pounds and ranked as a three star recruit while ranking as the 143rd defensive lineman in the country.

Terrell was highly sought after, turning down offers from UNC, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Terrell is an athletic beast with a ton of versatility. He was recruited as a defensive lineman, but he played on both sides of the ball as well as being shifted around the defensive line as a whole. He’s able to line up effectively in either a three-point or two-point stance, keeping his opponents guessing.

His outstanding size and athleticism gives way to his domination at the line. Throwing linemen off of him at will, hawking down ball-carriers, and disrupting anything in the backfield gives him the ultimate edge in the trenches.

These three are an exciting trio to be added into the D-Line room. They all boast great athleticism and speed with solid strength for their ages. We’re excited for their senior year to see what more they can put on tape for us.