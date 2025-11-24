Tulane an Early Big Favorite over Charlotte for Regular Season Finale
Hot off another climb in the AP and USA Today Top-25 polls, the Tulane football team entertains the Charlotte 49ers in the regular season finale for both teams. Game set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Yulman Stadium. The game will be telecast on ESPU. The Tulane Radio Network handles the call via the shorter wave lengths on The Ticket, 106.7 FM in New Orleans.
By virtue of their recent success and the lack thereof by Charlotte, DraftKings has installed the Green Wave an early 30.5-point favorite over the 49ers.
A Look at the Two Teams
Tulane comes into the game 9-2 overall, 6-1 in American Conference play, fresh off a convincing 37-13 clubbing of Temple in Philadelphia this past Saturday. Charlotte was pummeled by 4th ranked Georgia last Saturday, 35-3. It was the 49ers eighth straight loss. After the game, first year Charlotte coach Tim Albin complained to the media how uneven this game was and
The last time Charlotte saw a "W" was when the 49ers outlasted the Coastal Athletic Association's Monmouth Hawks by a touchdown back on September 13 of this year.
With a victory, Tulane will advance to the American Conference championship game the following week. The venue is still to be determined, however, using the American steps to determine that, as explained in this article, the Green Wave should be in position to host the trophy contest on December 5 at 7:00 p.m. in Yulman Stadium.
Wave Kicker and QB Honored by Conference
Redshirt freshman kicker Patrick Durkin was recognized as the league's Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time this season. He scored a total of 17 points for the Green Wave as the program defeated Temple on the road by a 37-13 margin. The redshirt freshman was 5-for-5 on field goals, one shy of the conference record, connecting from 50, 36, 38, 42 and 52 yards. Durkin was also 2-of-2 on extra points. His five field goals tied the Tulane school record. His 52-yard field goal is tied for the 10th longest in school history. His 17 points were more points than Temple's team scored the entire game. He is 20-for-21 on field goals this season. His 1.82 field goals per game leads the American and ranks him 10th nationally. Durkin's 95.2 field goal percentage is also the league best and ranks him fifth nationally. His 93 points scored this season leads all kickers in the league, places him fourth among all players and ranks him third in the Tulane school record books for a single campaign.
Redshirt senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff was named to the Weekly Honor Roll. He accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) while throwing for 231 yards in the 37-13 win at Temple. His rushing touchdown was his 12th of the season, which tied the school record for a quarter. He has now both thrown and ran for a touchdown in a single game seven games this season. Retzlaff has also been recognized by the league office seven times this season.
The selections makes it 14 times that a Tulane football player has been honored by the league office this season.
Sept. 1 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 1 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 1 – Javion White – Weekly Honor Roll
Sept. 15 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Santana Hopper – Defensive Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Alec Clark – Special Teams Player of the Week
Sept. 29 – Javin Gordon – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 13 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Oct. 13 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Oct. 20 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Nov. 10 – Jake Retzlaff – Offensive Player of the Week
Nov. 17 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Nov. 24 – Patrick Durkin – Special Teams Player of the Week
Nov. 24 – Jake Retzlaff – Weekly Honor Roll
Kickoff between Tulane and Charlotte is set for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Yulman Stadium.
