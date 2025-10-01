Tulane Baseball Announces Fall Schedule
The Tulane baseball team recently announced the fall schedule for the team including the dates for the start of fall camp, both of the team's road exhibition games, the Alumni Game and the annual Fall World Series.
The program officially starts fall camp during the afternoon on Friday, Oct. 10. All the practices are open to the public. The program also will host live scrimmages on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays throughout fall camp. The team also plays a pair of exhibition road scrimmages to Mississippi this season with trips to Oxford to take on Ole Miss and a trip to Poplarville to play against Pearl River Community College.
2025 Tulane Baseball's Fall Schedule
Friday, Oct. 10 – Fall Ball Begins - Greer Field at Turchin Stadium
Saturday, Oct. 18 - at Ole Miss – TBA – at Swayze Field
Saturday, Oct. 25 - at Pearl River Community College – 1 p.m. – at Dub Herring Park
Saturday, Nov. 8 – Big Game With Saint Michael's Special School
Sunday, Nov. 16 – Alumni Game – Greer Field at Turchin Stadium
Thursday, Nov. 20 – Fall Ball World Series – Game 1 - Greer Field at Turchin Stadium
Friday, Nov. 21 – Fall Ball World Series – Game 2 - Greer Field at Turchin Stadium
Saturday, Nov. 22 – Fall Ball World Series – Game 3 - Greer Field at Turchin Stadium
Tulane brings back 14 players this season inJames Agabedis III (INF), Kaikea Harrison (INF),Matthias Haas (INF/OF), Tanner Chun (OF), Julius Ejike-Charles (P/OF), Jason Wachs (OF),Hugh Pinkney (C), J.D. Rodriguez (P), Nate Johnson (INF), Will Clements (P), Michael Devenney (P), Jacob Moore (P), Blaise Wilcenski (P), andTrey Cehajic (P).
The program also welcomes in 22 newcomers in Jude Abbadessa (P), Tye Wood (OF), A.J. Groeneveld (INF/OF), Max Mazinter (P), Brett Rowell (C), Sam Larson (P), Caden Tarango (P), Jack Frankel (P), Bryson Ayala (INF), Cole Berge (INF), Trent Liolios (INF), Jack Brafa (P), Jack Johnson (UTL), Beau Sampson (P), Jake Toporek (P), Evan Burg (OF), Tom Vincent (P), Matthew Major (OF/3B), Johnny Elliott (C), Owen Geiss (P), LuisPablo Navarro (P), and Aidan Rath (P).
Tulane went 33-25 in 2025 plus reached the AAC Championship Game for the third straight season. The program had five All-AAC selections on the year in pitcher Michael Lombardi (First Team), second baseman Connor Rasmussen (First Team), designated hitter Gavin Schulz (Second Team), outfielderJason Wachs (All-Freshman Team), and outfielderTanner Chun (All-Freshman Team). The program also had three chosen for the AAC's All-Tournament Team in Schulz, Tayler Montiel and Theo Bryant IV. Tulane finished off the campaign seeing three players drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft in Lombardi (2nd round – 61st pick – Kansas City Royals), Montiel (12th round - 363rd pick – Arizona Diamondbacks) and Rasmussen (15th round - 458th pick – Kansas City Royals). The three selections last season was the third time in the last five years Tulane has had three or more players selected in a single draft and the 25th time since 1965.