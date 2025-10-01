Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Baseball Announces Fall Schedule

The Green Wave baseball team will be cranking up its Fall practice sessions on October 10, with regular scrimmages three times a week, a pair of road exhibition games, the Alumni Game and annual Fall World Series.

Doug Joubert

Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman enters the field
Tulane baseball coach Jay Uhlman enters the field / Credit: Tulane Athletics / Baseball

The Tulane baseball team recently announced the fall schedule for the team including the dates for the start of fall camp, both of the team's road exhibition games, the Alumni Game and the annual Fall World Series.

The program officially starts fall camp during the afternoon on Friday, Oct. 10. All the practices are open to the public. The program also will host live scrimmages on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays throughout fall camp. The team also plays a pair of exhibition road scrimmages to Mississippi this season with trips to Oxford to take on Ole Miss and a trip to Poplarville to play against Pearl River Community College.

2025 Tulane Baseball's Fall Schedule

Friday, Oct. 10 – Fall Ball Begins - Greer Field at Turchin Stadium

Saturday, Oct. 18 - at Ole Miss – TBA – at Swayze Field

Saturday, Oct. 25 - at Pearl River Community College – 1 p.m. – at Dub Herring Park

Saturday, Nov. 8 – Big Game With Saint Michael's Special School

Sunday, Nov. 16 – Alumni Game – Greer Field at Turchin Stadium

Thursday, Nov. 20 – Fall Ball World Series – Game 1 - Greer Field at Turchin Stadium

Friday, Nov. 21 – Fall Ball World Series – Game 2 - Greer Field at Turchin Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 22 – Fall Ball World Series – Game 3 - Greer Field at Turchin Stadium

Tulane brings back 14 players this season inJames Agabedis III (INF), Kaikea Harrison (INF),Matthias Haas (INF/OF), Tanner Chun (OF), Julius Ejike-Charles (P/OF), Jason Wachs (OF),Hugh Pinkney (C), J.D. Rodriguez (P), Nate Johnson (INF), Will Clements (P), Michael Devenney (P), Jacob Moore (P), Blaise Wilcenski (P), andTrey Cehajic (P).

The program also welcomes in 22 newcomers in Jude Abbadessa (P), Tye Wood (OF), A.J. Groeneveld (INF/OF), Max Mazinter (P), Brett Rowell (C), Sam Larson (P), Caden Tarango (P), Jack Frankel (P), Bryson Ayala (INF), Cole Berge (INF), Trent Liolios (INF), Jack Brafa (P), Jack Johnson (UTL), Beau Sampson (P), Jake Toporek (P), Evan Burg (OF), Tom Vincent (P), Matthew Major (OF/3B), Johnny Elliott (C), Owen Geiss (P), LuisPablo Navarro (P), and Aidan Rath (P).

Tulane went 33-25 in 2025 plus reached the AAC Championship Game for the third straight season. The program had five All-AAC selections on the year in pitcher Michael Lombardi (First Team), second baseman Connor Rasmussen (First Team), designated hitter Gavin Schulz (Second Team), outfielderJason Wachs (All-Freshman Team), and outfielderTanner Chun (All-Freshman Team). The program also had three chosen for the AAC's All-Tournament Team in Schulz, Tayler Montiel and Theo Bryant IV. Tulane finished off the campaign seeing three players drafted in the 2025 MLB Draft in Lombardi (2nd round – 61st pick – Kansas City Royals), Montiel (12th round - 363rd pick – Arizona Diamondbacks) and Rasmussen (15th round - 458th pick – Kansas City Royals). The three selections last season was the third time in the last five years Tulane has had three or more players selected in a single draft and the 25th time since 1965.

Published
Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has covered a gamut of sporting events in his fifty-plus years in the field. He started doing sideline reporting for Louisiana Tech football games for the student radio station. Doug was Sports Director for KNOE-AM/FM in Monroe in the mid-80s, winning numerous awards from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association for Best Sportscast and Best Play-by-Play. High school play-by-play for teams in Monroe, Natchitoches, New Orleans, and Thibodaux, LA dot his resume. He did college play-by-play for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches for nine years. Then, moving to the Crescent City, Doug did television PBP of Tulane games and even filled in for legendary Tulane broadcaster, Ken Berthelot in the only game Kenny ever missed while doing the Green Wave games. His father was an alumnus of Tulane in the 1940s, so Doug has attended Tulane football games in old Tulane Stadium, the Superdome, and Yulman. He was one of the 86,000 plus on December 1, 1973, sitting in the North End Zone to seeTulane shutout the LSU Tigers, 14-0. He was there when the Posse ruled Fogelman and in Turchin when the Wave made it to the World Series. He currently is the public address voice of the Tulane baseball team.

