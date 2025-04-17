Tulane Baseball Faces Massive AAC Test in Weekend Series Against UTSA
The Tulane Green Wave is facing a massive opportunity heading out West this weekend to San Antonio to take on the AAC leading UTSA Roadrunners in a three-game series that kicks off on Thursday night.
Though the Wave is coming off a disappointing weekday loss on Tuesday night at home against the University of New Orleans, fortunately the defeat does not impact their standing within conference play and the team has a chance to get back on track and climb in the standings in the process.
UTSA -- who sits on top of the conference standings with a record of 10-2 and an overall mark of 28-9 -- is exactly three games ahead of Tulane who sits at 7-5 with an overall record of 23-15.
If the Green Wave could somehow go to San Antonio and pull off a sweep, it could instantly vault them to a tie for the lead at the top of the conference depending on the results of the other huge series starting Thursday between the 8-4 Charlotte 49ers and 8-4 South Florida Bulls.
The first matchup of the series -- which gets started at 6:00 p.m. CST -- between Tulane and the Roadrunners pits left-hander Luc Fladda on the mound for the Wave against right-hander Zach Royse for UTSA.
It will be the 10th start of the season for Fladda who has a record of 2-3 with an ERA of 5.21 and WHIP of 1.32 on the season over 48.1 innings pitched. For Royse, it's also his 10th start and 12th overall appearance which has produced a record of 4-4 with an ERA of 5.11 over 49.1 innings pitched.
In the second game on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. as well, the Green Wave will start Trey Cehajic in what will be his ninth start of the year. Cehajic has a 4.63 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with a record of 4-2 over 35 innings pitched.
He will take on Braylon Owens for the Roadrunners who has a 4.82 ERA and 5-1 record over his first nine starts of the year which have seen him throw 46.2 innings.
The final game of the series does not have starters determined yet for either team, though it will be played in the afternoon at 1:00 p.m. CST.
Seeing what Tulane does with the massive chance to gain some ground in the standings could go a long way towards determining the rest of their season.
To this point, this is probably the biggest series of the year as the Green Wave get set to do battle with the top team in the conference beginning tonight.