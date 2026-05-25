Tulane Baseball Falls Short & An Early Look at Hall Ball

Welcome to our regular edition of The Green Wave Report from On SI Tulane. The Green Wave Report is a weekly rundown of stories we've put together, analysis of what went on, and what you can expect later in the week from On SI Tulane, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. If you like what we produce each week, we’d appreciate it if you’d like our stories and subscribe to our YouTube channel. It helps us in knowing what you like and don’t like.

First, an appreciation to you for allowing a day off last week. After months of work, I took a week away from the typewriter and enjoyed some down time. For that, I thank you.

First Up: Tulane Baseball Wraps Up 2026

For the first time in over a decade, the Tulane baseball program missed out on their conference post-season tournament. We give a full analysis on our website and encourage you to read our analysis of what worked and what didn’t.

On SI Analysis: Tulane Baseball

This was a roller coaster of a year.

The Green Wave showed what they are capable of in wins over ranked Southern Miss and taking two of three from the eventual American Conference tournament champion, East Carolina.

Then, the Wave would fall to the likes of Nicholls and UNO. This is not to belittle either of those programs. It is only to give a contrast of how Tulane played.

Transfer Portal Overview

Bringing in over a dozen new faces, mostly via the transfer portal, did not pan out. Those that avoided the injury bug just couldn’t put together the numbers to make a difference.

Besides All-Conference outfielder Jason Wachs, the returning Sluggerbirds could not string together consistent appearances at the plate. As we point out in our analysis of the season, the team dropped 100 points in batting average as the conference schedule wore on.

Though Sam Larson was a key acquisition, starting the season as the closer but being forced into a starting role toward year’s end because of injuries and lack of production, no one stepped up all-season long to put up the numbers necessary to overcome an offense that tanked.

So, what’s next? Coach Jay Uhlman will be doing what any good coach does every year: self-evaluation, coach evaluation, and player evaluation. With the baseball transfer portal fast approaching (June 1-30), he has important decisions to make for the storied Tulane baseball program.

An Early Look at Tulane Football

This past week, we began a look at what the 2026 edition of Tulane football could resemble under new head coach Will Hall. Reporter Colin Cummings took an overall look at the key returners for the Green Wave. On Monday morning, he inspected the new faces who will grace the TU roster.

This Summer, we will be taking in-depth looks at competitions, especially at the quarterback position, along with what we think the 2026 Tulane roster could produce. In addition, Colin will be talking to the Wave position coaches to get their thoughts on what to expect when Fall camp opens in the first week of August.

Next week, we’ll be talking about what has become a very crowded quarterback room and what we think could happen in the Fall.

We hope you’ve enjoyed our regular edition of the Green Wave Report. We’ll be back next Monday at 4:00 CDT.