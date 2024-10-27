Tulane Baseball Falls to Community College in First Scrimmage of Season
Tulane's baseball program has been regarded as one of the best in the nation over the past few decades.
With 23 NCAA Tournament appearances, the Green Wave set a standard.
After finishing 19-42 in 2023, there were some concerns that Tulane would struggle for the foreseeable future. However, they bounced back in a big way the following campaign, going 36-26 and winning the AAC Tournament.
They were eventually knocked out in the Corvallis Regional, but it was a step in the right direction for a program looking to find its way again.
As they head into the 2025 season, the hope and expectation is for Tulane to continue playing at a high level. With the talent and coaching staff on the roster, there aren't any reasons why they can't accomplish that.
Tulane is already in action, too, getting in early work. In 2018, the NCAA started allowing Division 1 baseball teams to play two fall scrimmages against opponents without the games counting.
Their first scrimmage of the year was against Pearl River Community College on Saturday, one of the top community colleges in the nation.
According to Tulane baseball's official X account, they lost 20-15 in a 16-inning scrimmage.
While the goal is always to win whenever they step on the diamond, it's important to take these games with a grain of salt.
Heading into the seventh inning, Tulane had a five-run lead, winning 9-4. However, they trailed 17-10 heading into the 10th inning.
Their pitching staff had some struggles at parts of the 2023 season, posting a 5.37 ERA as a team.
That could be something to watch out for moving forward, as they'll need to lower that by a run or so.
Tulane hasn't released any stats just yet, but many youngsters likely saw action. This is often a time for guys who won't see the field much during the regular season to get their work in.
In college baseball, some junior colleges are better than many Division 1 programs. Tulane is good enough to compete with any Juco in the country, but Pearl River CC is regarded as highly as they are for a reason.
According to the school, they'll play again on November 2 against Nicholls in their final fall scrimmage.
"Tulane is also scheduled to host the team's second scrimmage of the fall against Nicholls on Saturday, Nov. 2, also at 1 p.m. with gates officially opening at 12 p.m. The Green Wave went 3-0 against Nicholls last season including eliminating the Colonels in the 2024 Corvalis Regional."
Tulane has yet to announce their spring schedule, but that should be released shortly.