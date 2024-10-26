Tulane Green Wave Baseball Had Their First Scrimmage on Saturday
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team opened up its gates to the public this weekend for their first scrimmage of the season.
The Green Wave are hoping to ride the good vibes from last season when they were able to put together a winning campaign with a 36-26 record.
After getting their first look at the team in an open practice earlier in the week, fans were welcomed into the park for a free game against the PRCC Wildcats.
Tulane dropped the scrimmage 17-10.
"The 16-inning scrimmage is scheduled for first pitch at 1 p.m. on Greer Field at Turchin Stadium against the Wildcats. PRCC based in Poplarville, Mississippi. The school has won 45+ games in each of the last three seasons including a run to win the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championship in 2022. In 2024, the program set a new school record with 49 wins while accumulating a 25-3 record in the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference (MACCC). The Wildcats also set a new school record last season with a run of 29 consecutive victories," said the release.
Tulane has won two straight American Athletic Conference Championships and thus made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA tournament.
Jay Uhlman has turned a corner in New Orleans. Despite a 58-72 overall record as the Green Wave coach, there is a great feeling around him.
They were able to win the AAC in 2023 despite finishing 19-42 in the regular season. The program has not looked back since and don't have any plans to do so this year.
"The program defeated Nicholls 3-0 in the regionals for the first NCAA shutout since 2005 over Rice in the Super Regionals. The victory was the first for the program in the NCAA Tournament since 2016"
Tulane will be without a few of their stars as they had four players selected in the 2024 MLB draft. The good news is that home run leader Jackson Linn, who hit 16 a year ago with a slashing line of .299/.380/.543 last season is back for another go.
There will be another scrimmage next Saturday against Nicholls before the Fall World Series kicks off on November 21.