Tulane Baseball Headed Back to AAC Championship Game After Wins Over UTSA
The No. 5 seed Tulane Green Wave is headed back to the title game to play for AAC supremacy in Clearwater for what would be the third season in a row.
On Thursday, Tulane moved into semifinal territory by defeating the top seeded UTSA Roadrunners 10-6 via five home runs from an offense which is starting to click at exactly the right time.
UTSA was able to regroup while the Green Wave had a bye and earn a rematch by defeating Florida Atlantic on Friday, however Tulane got the best of the Roadrunners once again on Saturday morning in what was a 6-3 victory.
After trailing 3-2, the Green Wave was able to take the lead back from UTSA in the sixth inning with a Tanner Chun two-run base hit after Gavin Schulz tied things up the inning prior with a sacrifice fly.
Once Tulane got the lead back, they did not let it go and a team full of experience in this tournament gets another shot at glory.
The Wave now get set to face the winner of the other semifinal between South Florida and Charlotte in a Sunday afternoon showdown for the conference championship.
UTSA was already seen as a lock to make the NCAA Tournament, meaning the conference is now going to get two bids as the winner of Sunday gets to keep their postseason hopes alive.
Just as it has for the last two seasons during the conference tournament, everything came together at the right time for Tulane and the Green Wave are delivering its fans another epic run once again.
It was not all smooth during the regular season by any means and they did not end things on a high note being swept by Charlotte at home, but Tulane will have another chance to put that all in the past on Sunday.