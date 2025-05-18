Tulane Baseball Earns No. 5 Seed in AAC Tournament After Being Swept by Charlotte
The Tulane Green Wave wrapped up its baseball season over the weekend with a disappointing result ahead of the AAC Tournament.
Facing one of the best teams in the league in the Charlotte 49ers to conclude things was always going to be tough, but Tulane was not able to steal a game and wound up being swept.
In a Saturday afternoon thriller, the Wave put up 16 runs of their own, however, they still dropped the game by a score of 20-16.
Over the three games combined, Tulane allowed a staggering 37 runs, not exactly a great sign of things to come headed into the AAC Tournament.
Losing the first contest on Thursday by a score of 5-0 and the second on Friday by a score of 12-1 in a game that ended in the seventh inning, it was largely a non-competitive showing for the Green Wave.
It was a late rally for Tulane in the bottom of the ninth inning which gave them a chance as a Jason Wachs two-run double while trailing by six put the game somewhat within reach.
They were unable to rally further, however, and now they have to regroup as Charlotte finishes the regular season second in the conference with a record of 18-9.
As for the tournament, the Green Wave earned the No. 5 seed after finishing with a conference record of 13-14 and overall record of 30-24.
They will face Florida Atlantic on Tuesday in the first game of the double-elimination showdown in what will be the first game played in Clearwater.
Game 1 will take place at 8:00 a.m. CST and Tulane will face one of the teams from Game 2 in their second game.
Should they defeat FAU, they will play the winner between No. 8 seed Rice and No. 1 seed UTSA, however, if they lose, they play the loser in the elimination game.
It all gets started with four contests on Tuesday when the Green Wave take the field and tries to get the tournament off to the right start.