Tulane Baseball Lands Talented Transfer From Elite SEC Powerhouse Program
The Tulane Green Wave's baseball program has secured a major commitment out of the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.
According to a report from On the Clock which was later confirmed by a social media post from the man himself, Tulane has landed now former Oklahoma Sooners left-handed pitcher Beau Sampson from the transfer portal in what could be a massive pickup for the Wave.
A Utah native, Sampson arrived to Oklahoma as a transfer out of Salt Lake Community College
The big lefty stands at 6'6 and weighs 235 pounds, giving the Green Wave an intimidating presence likely out of the bullpen.
After choosing to stay home out of high school despite having D1 offers, Sampson would make 16 appearances in his freshman season at Salt Lake and put up some very impressive numbers.
Over 16 appearances and 32.1 innings, Sampson pitched to a 2.51 ERA and collected 34 strikeouts. The transition to the best conference in the sport was not quite as smooth this year for the left-hander, though.
Making 13 appearances, Sampson threw 10.2 innings but had a 5.06 ERA with 10 hits and six earned runs allowed, and while he did strike out 10, he also walked 11.
According to his bio on social media, Sampson had a 2.01 ERA in high school with 128 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched and led his school to two 4A Utah state titles.
Now making his third stop in three years of college baseball, Sampson is hopeful that Tulane proves to be the place for him to find that next gear as a collegiate pitcher and also gives him a chance to win in the postseason.
Exactly what role Sampson will be used in remains to be seen, but it looks like head coach Jay Uhlman has just secured himself another dangerous arm with some serious potential to help this team next season.
