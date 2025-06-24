Tulane Baseball Prepped for Bright Future With Two All-Star Returning Sophomores
While the Green Wave failed to make it to the NCAA baseball tournament after a disappointing 8-2 loss to East Carolina in the AAC championship finals, there is still much to look forward to.
The loss in the finals concluded a miraculous Tulane tournament run, one that included beating regular season champion and super regional participant University of Texas San Antonio twice.
The future of this Tulane team, however, is bright. Last season, the Green Wave had two freshman earn a place on the AAC All-Freshman team: Jason Wachs and Tanner Chun.
More News: Tulane Football Featured Heavily in ESPN's Best AAC Games of 2025
Outfielder Jason Wachs was a unanimous selection to the All-Freshman team. He led Tulane in batting average, hitting .335. Out of all of the Green Wave players who played in more than 20 games, Wachs had the highest On Base Percentage at .457. He was a constant threat to get on base, as he was second on the team in walks.
In addition to his ability to get on base, he also hit two home runs and generated 25 RBIs. As Wachs continues to gain more experience, he potentially can add explosive power to his already impressive hitting ability.
Like Wachs, Tanner Chun is also an outfielder. Chun led the Wave in home runs with eight. He was fourth on the team in RBIs with 34 as well as fourth in slugging percentage with .482. His batting average of .259 is certainly respectable for a freshman, but perhaps with a year of experience behind him, his batting average can skyrocket in his sophomore season.
More News: Tulane Adds Local Star Running Back To Outstanding 2026 Recruiting Class
With impressive power hitting displayed as only a freshman, Chun can continue to be an invaluable power hitting asset to Tulane team trying to get back in the NCAA tournament.
With two All-AAC freshman outfielders on the roster, the Green Wave are put in great position to succeed in the future.
While the transfer portal makes the future more unpredictable, if Tulane can keep these two star talents and continue to develop them, the program is in a particularly promising spot.
More News: Finalized Pac-12 Media Deal Likely Not Enough To Attract Tulane Football
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.