Tulane Basketball Has Another Former High-Profile Recruit Enter Transfer Portal
It's been a tough last two days for the Tulane Green Wave men's basketball program upon the opening of the transfer portal.
Just one day after star freshman Kam Williams put his name in the portal, the Green Wave has seen redshirt freshman guard Mari Jordan enter his name in, too, as first reported by Sam Kayser of 24/7 High School Hoops.
An Atlanta native, Jordan was a high-profile recruit in the class of 2023, rated by 247Sports Composite as a four-star prospect. He was just outside the top 100 players in the nation, but was a top 10 player within the talented state of Georgia.
Initially enrolled to play for the Georgia Bulldogs, Jordan wound up redshirting his freshman season and entered the portal, eventually ending up at Tulane.
After starting a large section of the non-conference slate, Jordan wound up moving to the bench.
On the season as a whole, he averaged 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.
In an early November game against Louisiana Christian, Jordan scored a career-high 18 points. Seemingly having settled into his role off the bench, he went for double figures in three of the last four games of the campaign, including the heartbreaking loss to the Memphis Tigers in the AAC Tournament semifinal.
Presumably, had Jordan stuck around, there was a great chance for him to work his way back into the starting lineup and be an important piece headed into next season. But now, he has chosen to enter the portal for the second time in as many years with the intent on finding a new school.
Seeing where he ends up will be something Green Wave fans monitor closely, although it is likely worth noting he initially chose Georgia over offers from other smaller in-state schools including the Georgia State Panthers and Kennesaw State Owls.
After a solid campaign that ended just two wins shy of the school's first NCAA Tournament appearance in 30 years, head coach Ron Hunter is going to have his work cut out when it comes to backfilling with likely other options from the portal.
Such is the nature of today's day and age in college basketball for a mid-major program.
Regardless, while no final decision is made, it certainly does not seem like either Jordan or Williams will be back next season.