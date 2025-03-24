Tulane's AAC All-Freshman Basketball Star to Enter Transfer Portal and Test NBA Draft
The Tulane Green Wave got a dose of bad news on Monday morning when fans learned one of their standouts on the basketball court this season is not likely to return to school.
According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN and Draft Express, Tulane freshman wing Kam Williams is set to enter the transfer portal and will also test the NBA draft waters as rule changes in the last several years have allowed players to assess their draft standing without losing their eligibility.
Though he had a very solid first season for the Green Wave, Williams is likely not ready to be a legitimate NBA prospect, so transferring feels like a more likely outcome if he does in fact officially decide to leave.
During his freshman year, Williams showed the exact kind of traits which would make him extremely attractive to a big time program.
Scoring nearly 10 points per game and shooting 41% from the three-point line, Williams demonstrated the kind of scoring skill which is highly coveted in today's day and age of college basketball
For his efforts this year, Williams was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team after he played over 32 minutes per game and helped lead the Green Wave to a 12-6 finish in conference play.
In the conference tournament, he scored 16 points in the heartbreaking loss to the Memphis Tigers which would bring Tulane's quest to make the NCAA Tournament to a close. In the regular season finale, Williams had a career-best 24 points with six made three-pointers in a dominant victory over the UAB Blazers.
Presumably, unless Williams decides to return to school he will not play in the April inaugural College Basketball Crown Tournament where the Green Wave will face off against the USC Trojans in the first round a week from Tuesday on April 1.
A three-star prospect in the class of 2024, Williams was rated by 247's composite rankings as a top-200 player in the nation.
The Lafayette native was also ranked as the No. 2 player in the entire state of Louisiana, committing to Tulane over offers from the Seton Hall Pirates, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, George Mason Patriots, and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.
If Williams really is in fact gone as he appears to be at this stage, it's a devastating loss for Ron Hunter and company as the lengthy wing was certainly seen as a critical piece returning for another season.
Green Wave fans will surely keep a close eye on his recruitment and potential draft status as the ugly reality facing mid major basketball programs in the current era of college sports.