Tulane Cross Country Teams Nationally Ranked By USTFCCCA
The weekly poll of United States cross country coaches was released this week, and the Tulane teams both ended up in the rankings.
The men’s team, led by Bernard Cheruiyot, after finishing 11th overall of 32 teams at the Gans Creek Classic last week and finishing faster than seven ranked opponents, moved up to No. 18 nationally in the poll released on Sept. 30. The program was ranked at No. 23 nationally coming into the meet in the poll released on Sept. 16. The team is also currently the No. 1 ranked program in the South Central Regional rankings after being ranked at No. 2 regionally in both the preseason and the poll released on Sept. 15.
The women’s team is ranked for the first time this season as the program checks in at No. 30 nationally following finishing 14th at the Gans Creek Classic last week. The program entered the meet receiving votes in the last poll of the coaches. The women’s squad is also tops in the South Central Regional rankings after placing at No. 2 in the preseason and the regional poll taken on Sept. 15.
The programs have had strong starts during the fall and have already garnered three weekly conference awards in men’s runner Bernard Cheruiyot (Sept. 2 and Sept. 30) and women’s runner Dorcas Naibei (Sept. 30).
Up next, the teams will compete on Oct. 17 at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.