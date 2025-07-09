Tulane Defensive Star Sam Howard Set to Take Center Stage This Season
In his final season with the Green Wave, linebacker Tyler Grubbs recorded a team best 67 tackles, a forced fumble, three sacks, and two interceptions.
Essentially, Grubbs was a nightmare to deal with for opposing teams. The season before, his first year with Tulane, Grubbs had 85 tackles and three sacks.
But now Grubbs is gone and out of eligibility. This Green Wave linebacker corps needs someone to fill his massive shoes. Luckily, Tulane returns elite linebacker Sam Howard.
Howard recorded 63 tackles a season ago, the second most on the team only to Grubbs. Additionally, he had 2.5 sacks and an interception. Surely he picked up a thing or two from Grubbs along the way.
Before he went to the Green Wave, Howard started at Austin Peay. His breakout year was in 2023 when he recorded 105 tackles for the Governors.
After breaking the 100 tackle marker, he decided to take his talents to New Orleans to play for the Green Wave.
His last season with the Governors, as well as his first season with the Green Wave, has proven Howard is a consistent star on the football field.
While Tulane returns Dickson Agu and Chris Rodgers, Howard has seniority and has proven himself ready take over the mantle of the leader of this Green Wave linebacker group.
Agu and Rodgers will still be invaluable players on defense. Agu had 35 tackles, a sack, and an interception last season and will look to take his performance to the next level this season.
Meanwhile Rodgers recorded 24 tackles and an interception that he ran back for a touchdown in a 71-20 victory over UAB.
Howard was already incredible a season ago, but there are greater expectations upon him this year. But in his last two seasons, he has proven himself an incredible player and is more capable of continuing his successful college career in his second season with the Green Wave.
