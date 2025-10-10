Tulane-ECU 2nd Half Stats and Play-by-Play: Tulane 26 - East Carolina 19
The Tulane Green Wave had a sizable statistical lead at halftime over East Carolina at half, but could only manage four Patrick Durkin field goals for a 12-0 lead after the first thirty minutes.
Here is the play-by-play of the 2nd half along with final statistics.
Tulane receives the 2nd half kickoff. Short passes and runs amount to nothing, along with a missed opportunity on a deep pass down the sideline that was open but amounts to nothing. Beauty of a punt of 56-yards pushed ECU to their 30 after a 12-yard return
ECU gets some short stuff, then QB Kaden Houser completes a 49-yard pass to Anthony Smith to the TU 17. Three plays later, HOUSER COMPLETES A SWING PASS TO THE 12 TO BROCK SPALDING WHO RUNS IT IN FOR THE GAME'S FIRST TOUCHDOWN.
Tulane 12 ECU 7 11:54 to go in the 3rd quarter
After a 20-yard return, Tulane begins at their own 20. A good run by Javin Gordon is offset by a holding call behind the play. A pass play loses a yard, then TU on a 3rd and 16 from their 14, Retzlaff completes a long pass to the 31 for an apparent 1st down, but another holding call puts the ball at the 7. The Wave is forced to punt. Alec Clark booms another one of 50-yards.
ECU begins at their possession at their 43. Nothing but runs and a short pass get them deep into Tulane territory. The Pirates convert one of them, but the drive dies at the TU 15. ECU goes for it on 4th and four from there. Tulane is called for an offsides, which gives the Pirates a 1st and goal at the 10. KATIN HOUSER RUNS THE BALL IN FROM 10-YARDS OUT. ECU GOES FOR 2, BUT FAILS.
East Carolina 13 - Tulane 12 2:43 to go in the third.
East Carolina pushes an onside kick, perfectly placed over the front line at the Tulane 31. A holding call backs up ECU to the Tulane 34. Pirates stall at the TU 28. NICK MAZZIE HITS A 46-YARD FIELD GOAL.
East Carolina 16 - Tulane 12 :45 to go in the third.
A good return on the ensuing kickoff starts Tulane at their 37. A deep pass by QB Retzlaff Bryce Bohannan gets the Wave to the 31 of ECU, then a 24-yard pass Anthony Brown-Stephens gets the ball to the Pirates 7, which is how the 3rd quarter comes to an end.
East Carolina 16 - Tulane 12 End of the Third Quarter
On first and goal at the 7, a gut run by Retzlaff gets to the 2. Then a muffed handoff fumbles the ball to East Carolina at their 4. Runs up the middle get the Pirates out of the shadow of their own goal posts. But the TU defense holds, forcing a punt to the Tulane 37 with 11:01 to go in the game.
First play, JAKE RETZLAFF COMPLETES A DEEP POST TO ZYCARL LEWIS FOR A 63-YARD TOUCHDOWN PASS. Retzlaff's pass to Lewis makes it twelve different receivers catching the ball for Tulane in the game, the most in 30-years.
Tulane 19 - East Carolina 16 10:51 to go in the 4th quarter.
A bull run and complete pass gets a 1st. A deep pass down the sideline is defended perfectly by E'zaiah Shine. Then, short rushes, a mid-range completion gets the Pirates to the TU 27. Screen pass gets them to the TU 7. False start backs up ECU to the Tulane 12. Two passes then a delay of game puts the ball at the six. Then a pass that goes nowhere leads to a 26-YARD FIELD GOAL BY NICK MAZZIE TIES THE SCORE.
Tulane 19 - East Carolina 19 5:48 to go in the 4th quarter
After a touchback, Tulane begins at their 25. During this drive, Tulane converts its first third down of the game. The Wave continues to pile on the penalties, committing their 9th penalty. A back shoulder completion gains back the penalty and more to the ECU 40. That runs it to the two-minute timeout. A short wide receiver screen leads the Pirates to use their first timeout of the half with 1:55 to go. A completion gets TU the first down, then a short run and the Pirates use their 2nd TO with :21 to go in the 4th. A facemask penalty against ECU against QB Retzlaff pushes the ball to the Pirate 16, where East Carolina calls their final timeout. TU surprises ECU with a flip pass to the four. SAME PLAY HAS JAKE RETZLAFF TOSS A TOUCHDOWN TO JAVIN GORDON.
Tulane 26 - East Carolina 19 :35 to go in the 4th quarter
ECU returns the kickoff to their own 18. A short pass turns into a 22-yard completion. A pass interference penalty against TU gets it to the Wave 35 with 11-seconds to go. Another pass interference gets it to the 36. A pass to the end zone goes incomplete and ends the game.
Tulane 26 - East Carolina 19 FINAL
Statistic
East Carolina
Tulane
Total Yards
340
458
Passing Yards
180
362
Rushing Yards
160
96
Penalties
7-60
11-96
1st Downs
21
24
3rd Down Effeciency
10-19
3-10
Yards Per Play
4.7
7.4
Red Zone
3-3
4-6
Sacks by
0
3-22 yds
Time of Possession
30:38
29:22